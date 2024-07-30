MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2024-25: Everton signs Irish defender O’Brien from Lyon

The Merseyside club did not disclose the financial details, but British media reported that the deal is worth around 17 million pounds ($21.82 million).

Published : Jul 30, 2024 23:16 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Lyon’s Irish defender Jake O’Brien joins Everton in the Premier League.
Lyon’s Irish defender Jake O’Brien joins Everton in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Lyon’s Irish defender Jake O’Brien joins Everton in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: AFP

Everton have signed Ireland centre back Jake O’Brien from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais on a four-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday

The Merseyside club did not disclose the financial details, but British media reported that the deal is worth around 17 million pounds ($21.82 million).

The 23-year-old started his career at his hometown club, Cork City, before moving to Crystal Palace in 2021. Having had loan spells at League Two club Swindon Town and Belgian side RWD Molenbeek, he made 32 appearances for Lyon across all competitions since joining them last year.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2024-25: Southampton signs Brereton Diaz on four-year deal

“Jake further strengthens our talented core of centre backs and adds competition to our squad which can help us continue to progress,” Everton manager Sean Dyche said in a statement.

“He is still young but has earned valuable experience both abroad and at international level, and has many impressive attributes to become a top-quality player for Everton in the Premier League.”

Everton begins its Premier League campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park on August 17.

