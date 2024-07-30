US women to play England at Wembley in November

The United States women’s team will return to the scene of its 2012 Olympic triumph when it faces England at London’s Wembley Stadium in November, U.S. Soccer said on Tuesday.

The November 30 match will be the first for London-born U.S. head coach Emma Hayes in her native country since taking over the national team earlier this year.

This will mark the USWNT’s third visit to Wembley, having beaten Japan there in the gold medal match of the 2012 Olympics and losing a friendly to England in October 2022.

U.S. Soccer said the match against the Lionesses will be the team’s penultimate match of 2024 and that an opponent and venue for a second match in Europe will be confirmed soon.

Reigning European champion England lost to Spain in the final of last year’s Women’s World Cup.