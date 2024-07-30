MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US women to play England at Wembley in November

This will mark the USWNT’s third visit to Wembley, having beaten Japan there in the gold medal match of the 2012 Olympics and losing a friendly to England in October 2022.

Published : Jul 30, 2024 21:59 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Emma Hayes, Head Coach of Team United States celebrates victory with the team following the Women’s group B match between United States and Germany during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Marseille on July 28, 2024 in Marseille, France.
Emma Hayes, Head Coach of Team United States celebrates victory with the team following the Women’s group B match between United States and Germany during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Marseille on July 28, 2024 in Marseille, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Emma Hayes, Head Coach of Team United States celebrates victory with the team following the Women’s group B match between United States and Germany during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Marseille on July 28, 2024 in Marseille, France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The United States women’s team will return to the scene of its 2012 Olympic triumph when it faces England at London’s Wembley Stadium in November, U.S. Soccer said on Tuesday.

The November 30 match will be the first for London-born U.S. head coach Emma Hayes in her native country since taking over the national team earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Former Manchester United defender Raphael Varane joins Serie A newcomer Como

This will mark the USWNT’s third visit to Wembley, having beaten Japan there in the gold medal match of the 2012 Olympics and losing a friendly to England in October 2022.

U.S. Soccer said the match against the Lionesses will be the team’s penultimate match of 2024 and that an opponent and venue for a second match in Europe will be confirmed soon.

Reigning European champion England lost to Spain in the final of last year’s Women’s World Cup. 

Related Topics

Emma Hayes /

USWNT

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 5: Indians in action today — July 31 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 India Day 4 Highlights: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh make history, SatChi move forward
    Team Sportstar
  3. SL vs IND Live Score, 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka 4/0 (2); Nissanka, Mendis open in 138-run chase vs India
    Team Sportstar
  4. US women to play England at Wembley in November
    Reuters
  5. We have to produce the best in every match we play: Mohun Bagan SG coach Molina
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. US women to play England at Wembley in November
    Reuters
  2. Real Madrid teenager Endrick becomes Red Bull brand ambassador
    Reuters
  3. Next Gen Cup 2024: Once an aspiring National team striker, Anees looks to make India proud as Muthoot FA coach
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Mexico vs Ecuador, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for MEX v ECU Group B match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Arsenal signs Italy defender Calafiori from Bologna
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 5: Indians in action today — July 31 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 India Day 4 Highlights: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh make history, SatChi move forward
    Team Sportstar
  3. SL vs IND Live Score, 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka 4/0 (2); Nissanka, Mendis open in 138-run chase vs India
    Team Sportstar
  4. US women to play England at Wembley in November
    Reuters
  5. We have to produce the best in every match we play: Mohun Bagan SG coach Molina
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment