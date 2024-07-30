The United States women’s team will return to the scene of its 2012 Olympic triumph when it faces England at London’s Wembley Stadium in November, U.S. Soccer said on Tuesday.
The November 30 match will be the first for London-born U.S. head coach Emma Hayes in her native country since taking over the national team earlier this year.
ALSO READ: Former Manchester United defender Raphael Varane joins Serie A newcomer Como
This will mark the USWNT’s third visit to Wembley, having beaten Japan there in the gold medal match of the 2012 Olympics and losing a friendly to England in October 2022.
U.S. Soccer said the match against the Lionesses will be the team’s penultimate match of 2024 and that an opponent and venue for a second match in Europe will be confirmed soon.
Reigning European champion England lost to Spain in the final of last year’s Women’s World Cup.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 5: Indians in action today — July 31 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
- Paris Olympics 2024 India Day 4 Highlights: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh make history, SatChi move forward
- SL vs IND Live Score, 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka 4/0 (2); Nissanka, Mendis open in 138-run chase vs India
- US women to play England at Wembley in November
- We have to produce the best in every match we play: Mohun Bagan SG coach Molina
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE