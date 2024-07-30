MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bundesliga 2024-25: Palhinha cherishing ‘second chance’ with Bayern move

The 29-year-old, who spent two years at Fulham after arriving from Sporting Lisbon in 2022, signed a four-year contract with the Bavarians.

Published : Jul 30, 2024 22:19 IST , Munich, German - 2 MINS READ

AFP
File Photo: Portugal’s Joao Palhinha joins Bayern Munich.
File Photo: Portugal’s Joao Palhinha joins Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: Portugal’s Joao Palhinha joins Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha on Tuesday thanked Bayern Munich for giving him a “second chance” to join the German giants, a year after a previous transfer attempt failed.

Bayern had been poised to sign Palhinha in 2023 and the defensive midfielder had even posed in the club’s strip for promotional pictures, but the transfer from Premier League club Fulham fell through.

At his official unveiling as a Bayern player on Tuesday, Palhinha said he “didn’t think Bayern would come back for me”.

“When the transfer didn’t happen, it was a disappointment for me and my family. It was a hard one to digest,” added the Portuguese.

Palhinha signed a contract extension with Fulham just a month after the transfer failed in September 2023, but sealed his move to Bayern earlier in July this year.

“The first impressions have been really great. It’s a dream come true and I can’t wait to put the shirt on and represent Bayern on the pitch,” he said.

ALSO READ| Premier League 2024-25: Southampton signs Brereton Diaz on four-year deal

The 29-year-old, who spent two years at Fulham after arriving from Sporting Lisbon in 2022, signed a four-year contract with the Bavarians.

Palhinha, who has scored twice in 31 international appearances, took part in Portugal’s Euro 2024 campaign which ended at the hands of France in the quarter-finals.

“I’m a Bayern player. I’m ready to play,” said Bayern’s new number 16.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said Tuesday: “Last year it just didn’t work out. For Joao it was really dramatic, but for the club it wasn’t too nice either. Now we were able to get it done.”

Eberl also said that the club would not change its summer transfer strategy despite an injury to defender Hiroki Ito on Sunday.

Summer arrival Ito broke a bone in his foot and is likely to miss eight to 10 weeks.

The sporting director said the injury “is bad and unlucky, but it doesn’t change our approach”.

“It’s simply bad luck,” Eberl said, adding “the squad can’t become too big.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Bayern Munich /

Joao Palhinha /

Bundesliga

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND Live Score, 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka 45/0 (7); Nissanka, Mendis in control of 138-run chase vs India
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SL: Asalanka replaces Mendis as Sri Lanka’s ODI captain
    AFP
  3. Bundesliga 2024-25: Palhinha cherishing ‘second chance’ with Bayern move
    AFP
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Canada stuns Australia to set up final against New Zealand in Rugby Sevens
    Reuters
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Zverev stays cool to reach third round, Paolini suffers early exit
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Bundesliga 2024-25: Palhinha cherishing ‘second chance’ with Bayern move
    AFP
  2. US women to play England at Wembley in November
    Reuters
  3. Real Madrid teenager Endrick becomes Red Bull brand ambassador
    Reuters
  4. Next Gen Cup 2024: Once an aspiring National team striker, Anees looks to make India proud as Muthoot FA coach
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Mexico vs Ecuador, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for MEX v ECU Group B match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND Live Score, 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka 45/0 (7); Nissanka, Mendis in control of 138-run chase vs India
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SL: Asalanka replaces Mendis as Sri Lanka’s ODI captain
    AFP
  3. Bundesliga 2024-25: Palhinha cherishing ‘second chance’ with Bayern move
    AFP
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Canada stuns Australia to set up final against New Zealand in Rugby Sevens
    Reuters
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Zverev stays cool to reach third round, Paolini suffers early exit
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment