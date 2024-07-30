MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2024-25: Southampton signs Brereton Diaz on four-year deal

The south coast club did not disclose a transfer fee but British media reports said the Saints had spent an initial £7 million ($9 million, 8.3 million euros).

Published : Jul 30, 2024 20:07 IST - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Brereton Diaz became Southampton’s second signing Tuesday after the club said Kuryu Matsuki had joined from FC Tokyo.
Brereton Diaz became Southampton’s second signing Tuesday after the club said Kuryu Matsuki had joined from FC Tokyo. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Brereton Diaz became Southampton’s second signing Tuesday after the club said Kuryu Matsuki had joined from FC Tokyo. | Photo Credit: AFP

Southampton has signed striker Ben Brereton Diaz from Villarreal on a four-year contract, the Premier League club said Tuesday.

The 25-year-old left Blackburn for Spain before the start of last season but went on to spend the second half of the campaign on loan at Sheffield United, where he scored six goals in 14 top-flight appearances but was unable to prevent the Yorkshire club being relegated from the Premier League.

Brereton Diaz, however, will remain in English football’s top division by joining newly-promoted Southampton.

The south coast club did not disclose a transfer fee but British media reports said the Saints had spent an initial £7 million ($9 million, 8.3 million euros).

ALSO READ: Next Gen Cup 2024: Once an aspiring National team striker, Anees looks to make India proud as Muthoot FA coach

“I’m absolutely buzzing,” Chile international Brereton Diaz, born in Stoke, central England, said in a Southampton statement. “It’s been smooth these past couple of days, and I’m happy to get everything sorted and signed.

“I’m really excited to meet everyone, it’s great to be involved with this great club.”

Southampton manager Russell Martin added: “I’m really delighted to welcome Ben to the group. He’s a versatile and intelligent footballer, capable of playing in a number of positions across the forward line.

“He is a strong, powerful runner and a confident finisher with a good goalscoring record, including last season’s spell in the Premier League in which he adapted to the level extremely quickly.”

Brereton Diaz became Southampton’s second signing Tuesday after the club said Kuryu Matsuki had joined from FC Tokyo.

The 21-year-old midfielder will spend the season loan at fellow Sport Republic club Goztepe in Turkey.

Related Topics

Southampton /

Premier League 2024-25 /

Villarreal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Goa ropes in Dinesh Mongia as head coach
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4 Live Updates: Amit Panghal loses boxing RO16; India beats Ireland 2-0 in men’s hockey
    Team Sportstar
  3. SL vs IND Live Score, 3rd T20I: India 3/0 (1); Jaiswal, Gill open vs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: North Korea wins first Olympic medal in eight years with table tennis silver
    AFP
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Southampton signs Brereton Diaz on four-year deal
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Southampton signs Brereton Diaz on four-year deal
    AFP
  2. Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby joins Saudi club Al-Ittihad
    Reuters
  3. De Bruyne going nowhere, says Man City boss Guardiola
    Reuters
  4. Manchester United sporting director Ashworth targets sustained success
    AFP
  5. Premier League: Everton’s proposed sale to Texas-based Friedkin Group fails to take-off
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Goa ropes in Dinesh Mongia as head coach
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4 Live Updates: Amit Panghal loses boxing RO16; India beats Ireland 2-0 in men’s hockey
    Team Sportstar
  3. SL vs IND Live Score, 3rd T20I: India 3/0 (1); Jaiswal, Gill open vs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: North Korea wins first Olympic medal in eight years with table tennis silver
    AFP
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Southampton signs Brereton Diaz on four-year deal
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment