Boxing Live Score, Paris Olympics 2024: Amit Panghal loses Round of 16 bout; Jaismine, Preeti in action later today

Preeti Pawar had beaten Vietnam’s Vo Thi Kim Anh 5-0 on Saturday to march into the Round of 16 in the women’s 54kg event. Today, she will be up against Yeni Marcela Arias Castaneda at 1:22 AM IST.
There’s more action coming up from Indian boxers this evening. Next will be Jaismine Lamboria in action at 9:24 PM IST in the women’s 57kg category.
Amit Panghal loses the bout 4-1 on points and crashes out. Only one judge was in favour of Amit, while four weren’t.
Three 10s for the Zambian again, and two for Amit Panghal, who now trails 0-2.
Amit is unable to land his punches, and this round too seems to be going the Zambian boxer’s way.
That’s the end of Round 1. Amit loses the first round, as he receives just two 10s, compared to Patrick’s three.
Amit begins his bout. His opponent, in red, looks like the more aggressive one, though he hasn’t really handed any punches yet. Very defensive approach from Amit.
Jaismine Lamboria will fight Nesthy Petecio of Philippines later today at 9:24 PM IST in the Women’s 57kg Round of 32.
Amit Panghal will be in action in the Men’s 51kg category Round of 16 from 7:16 PM IST onwards. He will be up against Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia.
