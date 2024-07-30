MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Boxing Live Score, Paris Olympics 2024: Amit Panghal loses Round of 16 bout; Jaismine, Preeti in action later today

Paris Olympics: Get all the latest updates and scores from India’s boxing bouts on Tuesday. Amit Panghal will be in action in the men’s 51kg class, before Jaismine Lamboria and Preeti Pawar take to the ring.

Updated : Jul 30, 2024 19:47 IST

Team Sportstar
Amit Panghal of India in action.
Amit Panghal of India in action.
lightbox-info

Amit Panghal of India in action.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics boxing events on Tuesday. 

  • July 30, 2024 19:46
    Preeti Pawar in focus

    Preeti Pawar had beaten Vietnam’s Vo Thi Kim Anh 5-0 on Saturday to march into the Round of 16 in the women’s 54kg event. Today, she will be up against Yeni Marcela Arias Castaneda at 1:22 AM IST. 

  • July 30, 2024 19:40
    All you need to know about Jaismine

    Who is Jaismine Lamboria, the Indian boxer who has qualified for Paris Olympics?

    India’s Jaismine Lamboria secured her spot for Paris Olympics after defeating Mali’s Marine Camara 5-0 in the quarterfinal of the 57kg category at the Second World Boxing Olympic Qualifier in Bangkok on Sunday.

  • July 30, 2024 19:37
    Next up for India - Jaismine Lamboria

    There’s more action coming up from Indian boxers this evening. Next will be Jaismine Lamboria in action at 9:24 PM IST in the women’s 57kg category. 

  • July 30, 2024 19:32
    Amit Panghal loses

    Amit Panghal loses the bout 4-1 on points and crashes out. Only one judge was in favour of Amit, while four weren’t. 

  • July 30, 2024 19:27
    Amit down 2-0

    Three 10s for the Zambian again, and two for Amit Panghal, who now trails 0-2. 

  • July 30, 2024 19:26
    Amit struggling

    Amit is unable to land his punches, and this round too seems to be going the Zambian boxer’s way. 

  • July 30, 2024 19:23
    End of Round 1 - Amit trails

    That’s the end of Round 1. Amit loses the first round, as he receives just two 10s, compared to Patrick’s three. 

  • July 30, 2024 19:20
    Amit Panghal in action

    Amit begins his bout. His opponent, in red, looks like the more aggressive one, though he hasn’t really handed any punches yet. Very defensive approach from Amit. 

  • July 30, 2024 19:09
    Jaismine in action later today

    Jaismine Lamboria will fight Nesthy Petecio of Philippines later today at 9:24 PM IST in the Women’s 57kg Round of 32. 

  • July 30, 2024 19:01
    Check out the road ahead for Indian boxers

    Paris Olympics Boxing Draw: Challenging road ahead for India’s women boxers at 2024 Games

    The draw for the Paris Olympics 2024 boxing tournament was announced on Thursday. Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen will face Wu Yu of China in the second round in the women’s 50kg event.

  • July 30, 2024 18:59
    Boxing Preview - Paris Olympics 2024

    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian boxers revving up for the knockout punch

    India may have achieved less boxing quotas than in Tokyo 2020, but the quality of the team remains high.

  • July 30, 2024 18:52
    Amit Panghal in action

    Amit Panghal will be in action in the Men’s 51kg category Round of 16 from 7:16 PM IST onwards. He will be up against Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia. 

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND Live Score, 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka opts to bowl; India makes four changes in playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shooting at Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates, July 30: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh win 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Boxing Live Score, Paris Olympics 2024: Amit Panghal loses Round of 16 bout; Jaismine, Preeti in action later today
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 4, Live Medal Tally: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh win India’s second medal, clinch bronze in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4 Live Updates: Amit Panghal loses boxing RO16; India beats Ireland 2-0 in men’s hockey
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Tennis singles players allowed 10-minute break due to extreme heat
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Rory McIlroy hoping Olympic gold can help fill a void of 10 years without major trophies
    AP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Teen swim star McIntosh sets herself up for superstardom
    AFP
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Bhajan Kaur advances to Round of 16 in women’s individual archery
    Team Sportstar
  5. Boxing Live Score, Paris Olympics 2024: Amit Panghal loses Round of 16 bout; Jaismine, Preeti in action later today
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND Live Score, 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka opts to bowl; India makes four changes in playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shooting at Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates, July 30: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh win 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Boxing Live Score, Paris Olympics 2024: Amit Panghal loses Round of 16 bout; Jaismine, Preeti in action later today
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 4, Live Medal Tally: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh win India’s second medal, clinch bronze in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4 Live Updates: Amit Panghal loses boxing RO16; India beats Ireland 2-0 in men’s hockey
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment