Next Gen Cup 2024: Once an aspiring National team striker, Anees looks to make India proud as Muthoot FA coach

What does not kill you makes you stronger. Anees Koraliyadan had grown up in Malappuram, Kerala aspired to be a striker for the Indian national football team - a dream that could not materialise.

“If you are an Indian striker, then at that time, there was hardly any chance for players (to become one in the National team). Only Bhaichung Bhutia was playing,” Anees tells Sportstar.

Anees played for Calicut University (1999-2000) and then moved to Mahindra United after a spell at Vasco SC, Goa, in the National Football League (NFL), the then top-division of Indian football.

He won the NFL Championship, Federation Cup and the IFA Shield in the 2005-2006 season, eventually, ending his career after spells at Mumbai FC, Pune FC and Air India.

“I had to shift my conventional position to a winger and if you are playing as a winger, your career will be very limited because (there is) more (probability) of injuries. I had the ambition to move into coaching when I was playing,” Anees says.

Anees joined Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters’ schools in 2016. After a brief stint at Prodigy Sports, he moved to Muthoot Football Academy.

Seven years later, the under-21 side of the club finished third in the Reliance Foundation Developmental League, beating defending champion Bengaluru FC 5-4 on penalties, to qualify for the Next Gen Cup 2024, to be played in London from August 1-4.

Mantra of education and empathy

Anees credits a lot of what he is today to Derrick Pereira – a coach he played under, for most of his domestic career.

Pereira, who is currently the technical director of ISL side FC Goa, has been a coach for over two decades and is one of the most reliable names in the Indian football circuit, having also served as the manager of the under-23 Indian national team.

“I learned how to manage training sessions, players, coaching staff and people around us like media and fans. We have to take care of the management side also, including the salary of staff and players,” Anees says.

“In 2004, I remember I was playing for a very good team (under Pereira) and we had national (team) players. Then four-team relegation was implemented,” he said.

“So, the league was really tough and the players were under pressure to perform. (I understood) that a player has to be given more responsibility from the beginning, not only in the season,” he adds.

Adding to his technical knowledge, Anees’ ability to allow the players the freedom, and to put an arm around their shoulders during tough times makes him a loved figure in the dressing room.

Arjun Raj Poovankarachalil, who will lead Muthoot in the Next Gen Cup, shared an anecdote about Anees that makes him a loved figure.

“Maybe he had seen my old boots. So he asked me if I needed a new one and then he sent me the money with which I got a new Adidas pair,” Arjun says.

Moreover, the coach allows his players to compete in college and regional tournaments even if Muthoot is participating in another competition.

“In between KPL, I had (Khelo India) University Games and, I think no club would let go of their player(s) during a season. But he has supported me. He told me that I could go and play and come back as soon as possible,” Arjun said.

Anees feels the provision to respect such commitments of players only enriches the squad.

“Firstly, if a player is going, another player is getting the chance. So it is a win-win situation for the Academy prospects,” Anees says.

“Secondly, players need to get their education going. So if they play university, there is a chance to get government jobs here in Kerala,” he added.

Patience bears fruits for Muthoot FA

Anees has remained the coach of Muthoot FA from the very beginning and believes that patience, along with consistent efforts to develop, will ultimately bear fruits.

“In this project, we indulge in studies along with the training. We are providing schooling, higher secondary studies and college. So, after training, (all) boys need not go to college or school and then play university,” Anees says.

The club, which started with trials for youngsters between 11 and 17, took seven years to turn heads in the Kerala football circuit.

It started to do well in the age-group tournaments, vis-a-vis the RFDL and the KPL, where it reached the semifinal and lost to eventual winner Kerala United.

In the RFDL, on the other hand, it finished above Kerala Blasters and Gokulam Kerala, two giants from the state, and – despite losing to East Bengal in the semifinal – beat a side coached by renowned youth coach Bibiano Fernandes to secure a ticket to London.

“We founded the Academy in 2017 and took mass selection trials from all regions, including Malappuram, Calicut and Kannur. Around 8000 to 10,000 boys attended all three regions and then we found 60 boys,” Anees explains.

Despite not being favourites, Muthoot FC, continuing in its philosophy of high press and more ball control ruled the roost at the Reliance Corporate Park Football Ground in Navi Mumbai on May 14.

“With the introduction of this (Development) League, the boys who left their football – for studies, family or any other reason – at 15 and 16, now have a clear pathway,” Anees said.

In London, Muthoot FA will play against under-19 sides of Premier League teams Everton, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur on August 1, 2 and 3 respectively, at the Bodymoor Heath training ground.

And if it reaches the final, Muthoot FA will eye the title at the Loughborough University Stadium.

“It’s very difficult to say bigger things which are not realistic. The expectation for the team is to have a good tournament and give maximum effort to match the performance of Premier League (youth) teams,” Anees says.

Irrespective of what happens, one thing is certain: Coach Anees stays. Sportstar understands that some Kerala Super League clubs had offered him a managerial role but he has decided to stay put.

“I chose to still stick with the project and make it better,” Anees said while letting out a smile.

In 2024, with a bit of grey hair, and age not on his side, Anees will look to fulfil his dream of making India proud on the global stage, with a new team, in a new role.