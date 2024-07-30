MagazineBuy Print

Durand Cup 2024: Chennaiyin FC announces 22-member squad

Chennaiyin FC has been drawn alongside Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC, as well as the armed forces’ Indian Army and Assam Rifles in Group D..

Published : Jul 30, 2024 14:47 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Chennaiyin FC has announced a 22-member squad for Durand Cup.
Chennaiyin FC has announced a 22-member squad for Durand Cup. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Chennaiyin FC has announced a 22-member squad for Durand Cup. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chennaiyin FC announced on Tuesday a 22-member squad for the 133rd edition of the Durand Cup, scheduled from July 27 to August 31.

The Marina Machans will begin their charge against the Indian Army on Wednesday.

“It’s a very good team because it’s a mixture of senior team players from the ISL team and also the reserve team players and also the players who have been shortlisted who have got an opportunity to come and represent Chennaiyin FC in the Durand Cup,” said assistant coach Noel Wilson, who joined Owen Coyle’s coaching staff ahead of the new season.

Chennaiyin FC has been drawn alongside Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC, as well as the armed forces’ Indian Army and Assam Rifles in Group D. All six games of the group stage will take place at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, following which the group winner and, possibly, the second-placed team, will advance to the knockout stage.

The Marina Machans will take on Jamshedpur FC on August 4 after their first match and they will conclude their group stage run against Assam Rifles on August 11.

Chennaiyin previously reached the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup in 2022 and 2023, and is looking to better its past performances this time around, as per assistant coach Wilson, “We are going there to win games. We are not going there to take part. As a team, we are going to be together, on the field, off the field. There’s going to be unity. We are going to go on the field and fight and give our 100 percent.

Mumbai City Reserve Squad for Durand Cup 2024
Goalkeepers: Mohanraj K, Samik Mitra, Malhar Umesh Mohol
Defenders: Niketh N, Bikash Yumnam, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Rojjak Ali SK, YV Praful Kumar, Aby S, Shanu Stellus, Sachu Siby
Midfielders: Ngangom Raman Singh, Ganeshpandi S, Solaimalai R, Jayasurya, Vivek S, Karthik T, Vincy Barretto, Komal Thatal, Lalpekhlua
Forwards: Vishal R, Irfan Yadwad

