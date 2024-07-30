MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2024-25: Krouma extends contract with Mumbai City FC until 2025

he 34-year-old Syrian was instrumental in Mumbai City’s successful 2023/24 season, culminating in its ISL Cup victory over Mohun Bagan SG with a 3-1 win in the final.

Published : Jul 30, 2024 17:13 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Thaer Krouma won the ISL Cup at Mumbai City FC last season.
File Photo: Thaer Krouma won the ISL Cup at Mumbai City FC last season. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

File Photo: Thaer Krouma won the ISL Cup at Mumbai City FC last season. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mumbai City announced the contract extension of Syrian International defender Thaer Krouma , keeping him with the Islanders until the summer of 2025. Krouma had initially joined Mumbai City late in January 2024 on a short-term contract that had lasted until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Krouma was a key player for the Islanders, strengthening the team’s backline with his crucial play and contributions. In the Indian Super League (ISL), the he has played 13 games, making eight interceptions, 48 recoveries, and six blocks. The 34-year-old Syrian was instrumental in Mumbai City’s successful 2023/24 season, culminating in its ISL Cup victory over Mohun Bagan SG with a 3-1 win in the final.

ALSO READ | Durand Cup 2024: East Bengal stages comeback to win 3-1 against Indian Air Force

Krouma was also a key part of Syria’s impressive run at the 2024 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar. The Syrian team conceded only two goals throughout the tournament before losing to Iran in a penalty shootout in the Round of 16.

“I am thrilled to extend my stay with Mumbai City for another year. What began as an exciting challenge has turned into a truly enjoyable experience, playing in the light blue jersey. The team has shown immense trust in me, and as we strive for more success this year, I am committed to giving my all for the club. Mumbai City is one of the top teams in India, and we should always be competing for titles,” Krouma commented.

Head coach Petr Kratky stated, “Krouma is a solid and formidable defender who brings creativity to our game, fitting seamlessly into our system. Last season, he proved incredibly reliable, and I am delighted to have him in the squad for the upcoming season. His experience at the highest level is invaluable, making him a key part of our setup. I wish him the best for the season ahead.”

