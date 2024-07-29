MagazineBuy Print

Arsenal signs Italy defender Calafiori from Bologna

The details of the 22-year-old’s transfer were not disclosed, but according to Italian and British media, Arsenal will pay Bologna around 40 million euros (43.26 million USD) plus an additional five million in add-on fees.

Published : Jul 29, 2024 22:20 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Italy’s Riccardo Calafiori in action with Croatia’s Luka Modric during Euro 2024.
Italy’s Riccardo Calafiori in action with Croatia’s Luka Modric during Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Italy’s Riccardo Calafiori in action with Croatia’s Luka Modric during Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Arsenal has signed Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The details of the 22-year-old’s transfer were not disclosed, but according to Italian and British media, Arsenal will pay Bologna around 40 million euros (43.26 million USD) plus an additional five million in add-on fees.

Calafiori excelled at Bologna under Thiago Motta last season, playing a pivotal role in its historic campaign where the side finished fifth in the Serie A standings and qualified for the Champions League for the first time since 1964.

READ MORE | Durand Cup 2024: East Bengal stages comeback to win 3-1 against Indian Air Force

The defender made 30 Serie A appearances for Bologna last season having joined from AS Roma.

He made his international debut in June and played in three of the four matches in the European Championship. He is the second-youngest Italian to play in the Euros, behind Paolo Maldini.

“We welcome Riccardo and his family to Arsenal. He is a great signing and gives us huge strength to reinforce our defence,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said in a statement.

READ MORE | In London, East Bengal fans ensure players feel ‘just like home’ before Next Gen Cup 2024

“Riccardo is a big personality and character, with specific skills which will make us stronger as we push to win major trophies,” the Spaniard added. “We’re looking forward to working with Riccardo, integrating him into the squad, and supporting him in the years to come.”

Arsenal begins its Premier League campaign on August 17 against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Related Topics

Arsenal

