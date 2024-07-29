Arsenal signs Italy defender Calafiori from Bologna

Arsenal has signed Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The details of the 22-year-old’s transfer were not disclosed, but according to Italian and British media, Arsenal will pay Bologna around 40 million euros (43.26 million USD) plus an additional five million in add-on fees.

Calafiori excelled at Bologna under Thiago Motta last season, playing a pivotal role in its historic campaign where the side finished fifth in the Serie A standings and qualified for the Champions League for the first time since 1964.

The defender made 30 Serie A appearances for Bologna last season having joined from AS Roma.

He made his international debut in June and played in three of the four matches in the European Championship. He is the second-youngest Italian to play in the Euros, behind Paolo Maldini.

“We welcome Riccardo and his family to Arsenal. He is a great signing and gives us huge strength to reinforce our defence,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said in a statement.

“Riccardo is a big personality and character, with specific skills which will make us stronger as we push to win major trophies,” the Spaniard added. “We’re looking forward to working with Riccardo, integrating him into the squad, and supporting him in the years to come.”

Arsenal begins its Premier League campaign on August 17 against Wolverhampton Wanderers.