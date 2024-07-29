MagazineBuy Print

In London, East Bengal fans ensure players feel ‘just like home’ before Next Gen Cup 2024

East Bengal will participate in the Next Gen Cup in England with Punjab FC and Muthoot FA and faces youth sides of Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and Stellenbosch FC.

Published : Jul 29, 2024 21:09 IST , London, England - 8 MINS READ

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
East Bengal fans in the United Kingdom welcomed the under-21 side with banners and flags.


Nearly 8000 kilometres away from Kolkata, dozens of fans caught the eye of people in England when they gathered in their red-and-gold jerseys, outside the Heathrow International Airport in London. 

Kolkata giant East Bengal’s under-21 side is here to participate in the Next Gen Cup in England as one of the three Indian clubs – Punjab FC and Muthoot FA being the other two – where it will face youth sides of Premier League clubs Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace and defending champion Stellenbosch FC from South Africa.

East Bengal fans currently residing in the United Kingdom welcomed the under-21 side with banners and flags, with the players posing with them after arriving in England.

“East Bengal’s legacy is over 100 years and their fanbase is one of the biggest in the world,” Dipanjan Nandi, who works as a Senior Integration Architect and has been in the UK for over eight years, tells  Sportstar.

The fandom rose a few notches when some fans arrived at the team hotel with a cake, a greeting card and ear-to-ear smiles filling the lobby with joy.

East Bengal u-21 side given greeting cards by fans in London.


“I started supporting East Bengal when I was six and my father had taken me to the stadium on his shoulders. I remember we had won that match (1-0 All Airlines Gold Cup final) in 1992 and I had returned on the shoulders of other fans,” Nandi, who is also part of the Red and Gold World fan forum, recollects.

“East Bengal has historically played very well on foreign soil and I hope it continues the trend this time. Though the Premier League teams might look ahead on paper, our emotions and determination are unmatched.”

In front of him is another senior supporter Dhrubojyoti Ghosh who has come with his 10-year-old son wearing the club’s jersey.

“East Bengal is like a tradition passed on through generations. I got it from my father and I am looking to pass the same on to my son, who also follows English clubs, especially Arsenal judiciously,” Dhrubojoyoti says, who has been following the club for nearly half a century and has been in Europe since 2008.

“I have seen East Bengal at heights which the current generation can barely imagine. Be it holding Uruguayan champion Penarol (to a draw until losing 2-4 in penalties in the 1985 IFA Shield final) or beating Pyongyang City from North Korea (3-1 in the 1973 IFA Shield final, our club has a significant history in beating foreign sides,” he adds.

East Bengal fans presented a customised cake to the under-21 players representing the club in the Next Gen Cup.


East Bengal topped the eastern zonal qualifiers and then its group at the National stage to qualify for the semifinals of the Reliance Foundation Development League 2024. It beat Muthoot FA 4-3 on penalties in the semifinal but lost 2-3 to Punjab in the title clash.

ALSO READ | Former Manchester United defender Raphael Varane joins Serie A newcomer Como

As one of the top three teams in the tournament, it will play in the Next Gen Cup between August 1 and 4, with its first match scheduled against Crystal Palace. However, only the final is expected to be open to fans – something that has left them heartbroken.

“I am also an official fan member of Manchester United here and I have seen Premier League clubs encourage more fans (to turn up for games). But here, if fans are not allowed to engage with the players (during the games), it is not a good endorsement of the game,” Dipanjan sighs.

“We had planned to take flags and banners and watch from a distance. But we were just not allowed.”

United by clubs, divided by football

Love for Kolkata football is beyond just one club in the English capital.

Away from home, common interest had bound the Bengali diaspora to start a football tournament, called the IFA Shield UK, involving the Big Three, East Bengal, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mohammedan Sporting.

ALSO READ | Durand Cup 2024: East Bengal stages comeback to win 3-1 against Indian Air Force

The fans who argue over East Bengal and Mohun Bagan have the confluence here, explains Anirban Mukhopadhyay, one of the founding members of the tournament.

“The IFA here means Indian Fans Alliance,” he smiles, adding, “Mohammedan won this time. Previously, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan have both won.”

Though the tournament features amateur players, it – started in 2018 – has been recognised by the English Football Association since 2021 and is celebrated by the three clubs too.

“The clubs send their official jerseys and we play in a FIFA-accredited stadium, the Arbour Park Stadium, which is also the home stadium of Slough Town Football Club,” Anirban adds.

“And there are hundreds of people watching no-so-great players. So, the response has been pleasant.”

East Bengal players and staff greeted by fans during a training session ahead of the Next Gen Cup.


At the Next Gen Cup, some members of the IFA Shield UK also met Sankarlal Chakraborty, a former Mohun Bagan coach who is here as Punjab FC’s gaffer.

With the roots of Kolkata football playing their trade at the Aston Villa training ground in a couple of days, the clubs will hope Indian football can ride on the support to pull off upsets in the tournament.

