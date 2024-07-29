Durand Cup 2024: East Bengal stages comeback to win 3-1 against Indian Air Force

East Bengal came from behind against Indian Air Force to open its Durand Cup 2024 campaign with a 3-1 win on Monday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

It was Air Force which, despite a good start from its opponents, took the lead in the 19th minute after Somananda Singh rose and flicked a header past Prabhsukhan Gill and into the net.

Just ahead of the halftime, David Lalhlansanga equalised for the Red and Gold Brigade with a chip over the Air Force goalie Subhajit Basu.

In the second half, substitute and debutant Dimitrios Diamantakos, the former Kerala Blasters forward and the Indian Super League 2023-24 Golden Boot winner, found the back of the net in the 61st minute to give East Bengal the lead for the first time. Left-back Mark Zothanpuia earned an assist with a pin-point cross.

Just a few minutes later, skipper Saul Crespo added a third to East Bengal’s tally after Madih Talal found the Spaniard inside the box, who then rolled the back into the net on the half-turn.

Madih Talal was in the thick of things for East Bengal in the midfield as he was seen combining well with the side’s forward line. His peerless performance was evident when he was treated with a rousing applause from the East Bengal fans in the stands when the Frenchman was substituted off for Jesin TK.

Both Indian Air Force and East Bengal face Downtown Heroes in their next fixture on August 2 and 7 respectively.