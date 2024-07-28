MagazineBuy Print

Durand Cup 2024, MDSP v KSHI live streaming info: When, where to watch Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi?

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the LIVE telecast and streaming info of the Durand Cup 2024 match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Inter Kashi.

Published : Jul 28, 2024 08:00 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Mohammedan Sporting celebrates winning the I-League.
File Photo: Mohammedan Sporting celebrates winning the I-League. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Mohammedan Sporting celebrates winning the I-League. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu

Two-time champion of the tournament Mohammedan Sporting Club will be hoping to add a third Durand Cup to its trophy cabinet when it begins this edition against Inter Kashi on July 28.

Mohammedan SC holds the distinction of being the first Indian side to lift the prestigious Durand Cup trophy when it broke the dominance of the British sides in 1940.

The Kolkata side won the tournament for only the second time in 2013. It’s been a little over a decade since the team won the competition. It came close in 2021 when it finished as runners-up against FC Goa.

Inter Kashi on the other hand is underdog in this fixture and is the first professional club from the state of Uttar Pradesh to play in a national level league of the country.

In 2013, the Varanasi-based club European clubs Atlético Madrid and Inter Escaldes. It was recently announced that Antonio Lopez Habas will take charge of the club but in Durand Cup, it will be lead by coach Arata Izumi.

When and where will the Durand Cup 2024 match between Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi kick off?

The Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi match in the Durand Cup 2024 will kick off at 7 pm IST in Kolkata.

Where to watch the Durand Cup 2024 match between Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi LIVE?

You can watch Mohammedan SC vs Inter Kashi LIVE telecast on the Sony Sports Network’s Sony Sports 2 channel, and the LIVE stream on the Sony LIV platform. Moreover, you can follow Sportstar for all the LIVE updates from the match.

