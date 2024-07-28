MagazineBuy Print

Durand Cup 2024: Goals from Sanan and Imran seal win for Jamshedpur FC over Assam Rifles

This match marked a historic moment for Jamshedpur as the city hosted the prestigious Durand Cup for the first time and won its opening game 3-0 over Assam Rifles.

Published : Jul 28, 2024 18:31 IST

Team Sportstar
Mohammad Sanan scored two goals for Jamshedpur FC in the Durand Cup 2024.
Mohammad Sanan scored two goals for Jamshedpur FC in the Durand Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: JFC Media
infoIcon

Mohammad Sanan scored two goals for Jamshedpur FC in the Durand Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: JFC Media

Jamshedpur FC kicked off its 2024-25 season in the Durand Cup 2024 with a 3-0 win against Assam Rifles Football Team at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

This match marked a historic moment for Jamshedpur as the city hosted the prestigious Durand Cup for the first time.

The match began with the home side showing high energy and intensity, creating early chances. Within the first minute, Len had an attempt on goal, followed by another effort just five minutes later. Jamshedpur’s attacking prowess was evident as it pushed forward, seeking an early lead.

At the 18-minute mark, Mohammad Sanan delivered a precise cross to Len, and Emil nearly converted it into a goal. Two minutes later, Imran’s cross found Sanan, but his shot went wide of the bar. The pressure continued to mount on the Assam Rifles’ defense.

Sanan’s shot on target at the 22nd minute was deflected by the Assam Rifles goalkeeper, preventing a breakthrough. Imran took a free kick at the 35-minute mark, and Ashutosh’s attempt narrowly missed the post. Jamshedpur’s persistent attacks kept the visitor on its toes.

In additional time, Sanan finally broke the deadlock, scoring from Imran’s corner in the 45+2 minute, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

The second half saw Jamshedpur continue their dominance. Nikhil Barla was substituted by Aniket Jadhav at halftime, adding fresh legs to the attack. Pratik made essential saves to thwart any advances by Assam Rifles.

ALSO READ | Messi-less Inter Miami wins Leagues Cup opener against Mexico’s Puebla

Jamshedpur’s persistence paid off again at the 68-minute mark when Imran’s cross to Sanan led to a second goal. The home team continued to press, and in the 86th minute, Imran scored following a deflection from an Ashutosh cross, sealing the victory.

Jamshedpur next faces ISL rivals Chennaiyin FC on August 4th at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

