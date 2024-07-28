MagazineBuy Print

Durand Cup 2024: Mohammedan SC and Inter Kashi settle for a 1-1 draw as Stojanovic scores against former club

I-League champion Mohammedan Sporting managed to find a second-half equalizer to hold Inter Kashi FC to a 1-1 draw.

Published : Jul 28, 2024 21:47 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
Inter Kashi after Nikola Stojanovic’s opening goal against Mohammedan SC.
Inter Kashi after Nikola Stojanovic's opening goal against Mohammedan SC. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup
infoIcon

Inter Kashi after Nikola Stojanovic’s opening goal against Mohammedan SC. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup

Mohammedan SC and Inter Kashi settled for a 1-1 draw in a Group B league match of the 133rd Durand Cup at the Kishore Bharati Stadium here on Sunday.



Nikola Stojanovic produced a fine solo effort from the top of the box in the 38th minute to give Inter Kashi the lead. The visitor had multiple chances to enhance the lead but the Mohammedan Sporting defence kept a tight vigil to keep the former’s lead to minimum.

ALSO READ | Durand Cup 2024: Goals from Sanan and Imran seal win for Jamshedpur FC over Assam Rifles

Mohammedan Sporting made a strong comeback following the break and found the equalizer off a nice free-kick conversion by its forward Ashley Koli in the 67th minute and ensured a point from the encounter.

Result:
Group B: Mohammedan Sporting SC 1 (Ashley Koli 67) drew with Inter Kashi FC 1 (Nikola Stojanovic 38).

