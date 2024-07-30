- July 30, 2024 17:03Welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of the final T20I between Sri Lanka and India set to be played at Pallekele. Stay tuned for live updates.
Latest on Sportstar
- Manu Bhaker becomes first Indian woman to win two medals at a single Olympics edition
- India 2-0 Ireland men’s hockey Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score: Harmanpreet’s brace sends IND to easy lead against IRL
- Vaishali, Humpy, Wenjun among top women superstars for Global Chess League Season 2
- SL vs IND Live Score, 3rd T20I: India looks to sweep series against Sri Lanka; streaming info
- Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4 Live Updates: India 2-0 Ireland in men’s hockey; Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh win shooting bronze; Bhajan, Ankita in women’s archery Round of 64
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE