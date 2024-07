De Bruyne going nowhere, says Man City boss Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has poured cold water on reports linking Kevin De Bruyne with a move away from the club amid speculation the Belgian midfielder may depart for Saudi Arabia.

De Bruyne, whose contract expires in 2025, said last month that he is not ruling out a move but Guardiola believes there will be no major changes to the squad before the end of the transfer window, which closes Aug. 30.

“Kevin is not going,” Guardiola said at a press conference at North Carolina State University on Monday ahead of City’s opening U.S. tour match against Celtic.

“I am delighted with the squad for many years. I don’t know what will happen in the market, if someone leaves, we will talk about that.

“But 85-95% we (will) have the same squad. We’ve made an impact in the market (over the years) and every situation is different. I feel comfortable because the quality we have in the squad is difficult to replace.”

City signed 20-year-old Brazilian winger Savinho last week and Guardiola confirmed that Kalvin Phillips, who was on loan to West Ham United, has been training with the first team.

“Savinho can play on the wing, and when he is one-v-one, he is devastating,” the Spaniard added.

“He is young and to bring in one or two players to keep things fresh, it is necessary but we cannot change six or seven. It is impossible and unsustainable.

“Many players want to come here but we didn’t get agreements from the clubs and when they ask a very high price we don’t do it.”

City begins its Premier League title defence at Chelsea on Aug. 18.