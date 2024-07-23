MagazineBuy Print

Lionel Messi and fellow Inter Miami star Luis Suarez to miss MLS All-Star Game

The 37-year-old Messi left the July 14 Copa America final win over Colombia with a right ankle injury.

Published : Jul 23, 2024 07:49 IST , MIAMI - 1 MIN READ

AP
Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) smiles during a ceremony.
Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) smiles during a ceremony. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) smiles during a ceremony. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi won’t play in the MLS All-Star Game while nursing an ankle injury.

The 37-year-old Messi left the July 14 Copa America final win over Colombia with a right ankle injury. His teammate, Luis Suárez, also won’t play in the game Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio, with what the team described as “knee discomfort.”

Both were listed among the unavailable players by the league on Monday.

ALSO READ | Manchester United sporting director Ashworth targets sustained success

Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner from Argentina, has missed Miami’s wins over Toronto FC and the Chicago Fire. The team said both players’ status for Saturday’s Leagues Cup opening match at home against Mexican club Puebla “will be assessed based on their daily recovery process.”

The MLS All-Star Game pits top players from league clubs against players from Mexico’s Liga MX.

Miami teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba will play Wednesday night.

Real Salt Lake forward Cristian Arango will also miss the All-Star Game while serving a four-game suspension from Major League Soccer for violating the league’s anti-harassment policy. Arango leads MLS with 17 goals and 11 assists.

