MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WSL 2024-25 Schedule: Holder Chelsea to play Villa in opener, Arsenal faces Man City

Chelsea will eye a record-extending sixth successive WSL crown after clinching last season’s title on the final day of the campaign ahead of Manchester City.

Published : Jul 22, 2024 21:42 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Chelsea’s newly appointed coach Sonia Bompastor.
File Photo: Chelsea’s newly appointed coach Sonia Bompastor. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: Chelsea’s newly appointed coach Sonia Bompastor. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Chelsea will kick start its Women’s Super League title defence against Aston Villa at home under new coach Sonia Bompastor on the weekend of September 21-22, the English top flight announced on Monday.

Chelsea will eye a record-extending sixth successive WSL crown after clinching last season’s title on the final day of the campaign ahead of Manchester City.

Frenchwoman Bompastor, who guided Olympique Lyonnais to their 17th league title and helped them to a runners-up finish in the Women’s Champions League last season, will lead Chelsea following the departure of the highly successful Emma Hayes to the United States women’s national team.

ALSO READ | Manchester United sporting director Ashworth targets sustained success

Arsenal will host City on the opening weekend, which could see WSL’s all-time top scorer Vivianne Miedema face her former club. The Dutch forward signed a three-year contract with City after leaving Arsenal at the end of last season.

Manchester United, the Women’s FA Cup winner, will play West Ham United at home, while Liverpool welcomes Leicester City.

Chelsea will conclude its WSL campaign against Liverpool and Arsenal finish its against Man United on the May 10-11 weekend.

Related stories

Related Topics

WSL /

Women's Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WSL 2024-25 Schedule: Holder Chelsea to play Villa in opener, Arsenal faces Man City
    Reuters
  2. Neeraj Chopra showed that India can do well in athletics in Olympics, says Om Prakash Karhana
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. East Bengal coach Cuadrat hopeful of a better showing after an active summer transfer window
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. Randhir Singh set to become first Indian to head OCA after September elections
    PTI
  5. BAN vs THA LIVE score, Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Bangladesh 68/1 (11 overs); Thailand poised to face first defeat of tournament
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. WSL 2024-25 Schedule: Holder Chelsea to play Villa in opener, Arsenal faces Man City
    Reuters
  2. Former Man City midfielder Barton charged with sending ‘malicious’ tweets
    AFP
  3. Fishcake fury cancels Norwegian match after VAR protest
    Reuters
  4. Liverpool calls for probe after Under-18 team walk off in racism row
    AFP
  5. Croatia’s Rakitic signs for Hajduk Split after brief Saudi spell
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WSL 2024-25 Schedule: Holder Chelsea to play Villa in opener, Arsenal faces Man City
    Reuters
  2. Neeraj Chopra showed that India can do well in athletics in Olympics, says Om Prakash Karhana
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. East Bengal coach Cuadrat hopeful of a better showing after an active summer transfer window
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. Randhir Singh set to become first Indian to head OCA after September elections
    PTI
  5. BAN vs THA LIVE score, Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Bangladesh 68/1 (11 overs); Thailand poised to face first defeat of tournament
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment