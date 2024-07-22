ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giant signs Australian striker Jamie Maclaren

Indian Super League Shield winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant confirmed the signing of Australian forward Jamie Maclaren from A-League club Melbourne City FC on a four-year deal on Monday.

The Kolkata-based club has posted a video on its social media accounts to unveil the addition of Maclaren.

Maclaren is one of the top strikers among the AFC teams. He has played in Australia and Scotland, he will bring in an added threat to NBSG’s attack. He becomes the club’s fourth Australian signing. . The 30-year-old has also represented Australia on the international stage, most recently playing in Australia’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Maclaren honed his skills at Green Gully SC, competing against seasoned players. A prolific performance against Manchester United secured him a contract with Blackburn Rovers in England in 2009. Returning to his country, he joined Perth Glory and enjoyed a standout season in 2014-15, netting 10 goals.

Subsequently, he moved to Brisbane Roar, where he ignited the league with 18 goals in his debut season, followed by a Golden Boot win the next year. His journey continued in Germany with Darmstadt 98 before a loan spell at Scotland’s Hibernian, highlighted by a hat-trick against Rangers.

In 2019, Maclaren’s career reached new heights at Melbourne City FC. Not only did he clinch the Golden Boot in his first season, but he also etched his name as the club’s all-time top scorer with 103 goals. As he departs the A-League, he leaves an indelible mark as the league’s record goal-scorer with 149 goals and a remarkable three consecutive championship titles.

He made his debut for the Australian senior men’s team in 2016 and has went on to represent his country 32 times. He has scored 11 goals for the Socceroos.