ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giant signs Australian striker Jamie Maclaren

Before joining Mohun Bagan, the Australian striker played for Melbourne City FC, Scotland’s Hibernian FC and Darmstadt 98 in Germany.

Published : Jul 22, 2024 12:51 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Australian striker Jamie Maclaren in action.
Australian striker Jamie Maclaren in action. | Photo Credit: X@MelbourneCity
infoIcon

Australian striker Jamie Maclaren in action. | Photo Credit: X@MelbourneCity

Indian Super League Shield winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant confirmed the signing of Australian forward Jamie Maclaren from A-League club Melbourne City FC on a four-year deal on Monday.

The Kolkata-based club has posted a video on its social media accounts to unveil the addition of Maclaren.

Maclaren is one of the top strikers among the AFC teams. He has played in Australia and Scotland, he will bring in an added threat to NBSG’s attack. He becomes the club’s fourth Australian signing. . The 30-year-old has also represented Australia on the international stage, most recently playing in Australia’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. 

Maclaren honed his skills at Green Gully SC, competing against seasoned players. A prolific performance against Manchester United secured him a contract with Blackburn Rovers in England in 2009. Returning to his country, he joined Perth Glory and enjoyed a standout season in 2014-15, netting 10 goals.

Subsequently, he moved to Brisbane Roar, where he ignited the league with 18 goals in his debut season, followed by a Golden Boot win the next year. His journey continued in Germany with Darmstadt 98 before a loan spell at Scotland’s Hibernian, highlighted by a hat-trick against Rangers.

In 2019, Maclaren’s career reached new heights at Melbourne City FC. Not only did he clinch the Golden Boot in his first season, but he also etched his name as the club’s all-time top scorer with 103 goals. As he departs the A-League, he leaves an indelible mark as the league’s record goal-scorer with 149 goals and a remarkable three consecutive championship titles.

He made his debut for the Australian senior men’s team in 2016 and has went on to represent his country 32 times. He has scored 11 goals for the Socceroos.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Jamie Maclaren

  Paris 2024: Nadal 'not comfortable' ahead of Olympics bid
    AFP
  ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giant signs Australian striker Jamie Maclaren
    Team Sportstar
  Paris Olympics 2024: What is breaking? All you need to know about latest Summer Games sport
    Team Sportstar
  Sri Lanka vs Malaysia, Women's Asia Cup 2024: Live-streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  Full list of track & field records in Olympic history ahead of Paris 2024 Summer Games
    Team Sportstar
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
  ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giant signs Australian striker Jamie Maclaren
    Team Sportstar
  AIFF, FC Goa dismiss conflict of interest talks over Marquez's dual coaching role
    Aashin Prasad
  Marquez pips former Mohun Bagan manager Habas as India head coach; no ISL relegation till 2025
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  Bhutia quits AIFF technical committee, claims Federation "bypassed" panel to appoint Marquez as India coach
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  Five managers who bossed club and country before Manolo Marquez
    Team Sportstar
