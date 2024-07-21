Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian judo team

Tulika Maan secured a Paris 2024 Olympic quota for India in judo, as per the International Judo Federation (IJF).

The 25-year-old Indian judoka, who won the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, obtained the continental quota in the women’s +78kg division.

Tulika Maan, who scored 1345 ranking points during the qualification period from June 22, 2022, to June 23, 2024, stood 36th in the standings to secure a continental quota for India.

Sushila Devi Likmabam was India’s only participant in Judo at Tokyo 2020 but could not get past the opening round in the women’s 48kg division. India is yet to win an Olympic medal in judo.