Denmark’s Hojbjerg joins Marseille on loan from Tottenham

The Danish international has made 184 appearances and scored 10 goals for the North London club.

Published : Jul 23, 2024 08:16 IST , GDANSK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Denmark’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg applauds fans.
Denmark's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg applauds fans. | Photo Credit: AP
Denmark’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg applauds fans. | Photo Credit: AP

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has joined Olympique de Marseille on loan with an option to buy, both clubs said on Monday.

While financial details were not disclosed by either club, British media reported that Marseille have agreed to pay around 16 million pounds ($21 million) for the 28-year-old, who has a year left on his contract with Spurs, if they opt to make the move permanent.

ALSO READ | Lionel Messi and fellow Inter Miami star Luis Suarez to miss MLS All-Star Game

The Danish international has made 184 appearances and scored 10 goals for the North London club. He joined Spurs in 2020 after a four-year spell at Southampton, having previously played for Bayern Munich.

Hojbjerg slipped down the pecking order at Spurs last season, with Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur favoured in midfield.

Marseille, who appointed former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi as head coach last month, begin their Ligue 1 campaign at Brest on Aug. 18. They have also signed former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

