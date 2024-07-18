France has hosted the Olympic Games on five occasions and is planning to host the sixth.

Before the Summer Games of 2024, France hosted the 1900 Summer Olympics in Paris, 1924 Winter Olympics in Chamonix, 1924 Summer Olympics in Paris, 1968 Winter Olympics in Grenoble, and 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville.

The second Olympic Games, 1900

After the first modern Olympics were held in Greece as a tribute to the ancient times, Paris got the honour of hosting the second Games, which lasted over five months from May to October. The event organisers referred to the event as the “international competition of physical exercises and sports”.

The term “Olympic” was rarely used and the general public was unaware. It was much later when spectators and contenders realised that this was the Olympics. In fact, many remained unaware for years (sometimes until their death), that they had taken part in the Olympic Games.

997 athletes, including the first 22 women ever, from 24 countries, took part in the 95 events in the 1900 Olympics. British tennis player Charlotte Cooper made history in Paris after she became the first woman to win an individual Olympic gold medal in the women’s singles tournament.

Paris Olympics, 1924

Six Olympiads later, Paris once again, got the hosting rights for the Olympics. By this period, the term ‘Olympics’ was well-known among the people and for this reason, it attracted a lot of interest. The 1924 Olympics had 126 trials in 17 sports. 135 of the 3,089 athletes were women.

A total of 44 countries sent athletes to compete in the 1924 Games, which lasted over four months.

In the 1924 Games, old traditions were renewed, which saw sports and cultural events merging in Paris. Architecture, literature, painting, sculpture and music competitions took place from March 15 to April 15, 1924, in the build-up to the sports competitions, held from May 4 to July 27.

Also, it was in the 1924 Paris Games that the concept of the Olympic Village was introduced, which has been adopted in every edition since then.

The first-ever Village was built near the Stade Olympique in Colombes, northwest of Paris. It consisted of makeshift wooden cabins, with three beds in each. Athletes were served three meals a day and shared the toilets, showers and refectory. The village also had the provisions of a currency exchange bureau, dry cleaners, hairdressers, newsagent and post office.

Chamonix 1924: The first ever Winter Games

Following the 1924 Paris Olympics, the International Winter Sports Week was held in Chamonix from January 25 to February 4, 1924, which was sponsored by the International Olympic Committee. This officially became history’s first Winter Games even though some ice sports events took place at previous Olympics (like ice hockey at the Antwerp Games in the summer of 1920).

The Chamonix Games had 258 athletes including 11 women with a total of 16 nations participating. There were 16 trials involving six disciplines. It became a hit with the public with more than 10,000 paying spectators, which prompted the IOC to organise the Winter Games in the subsequent years.

Grenoble Winter Games, 1968

After the success of Chamonix, the Winter Games returned to France after 44 years.This time it was hosted by Grenoble. The neighbouring mountains of Belledonne, Vercors and Grandes Rousses hosted the events on slopes and Grenoble hosted the tournaments on ice.

The Grenoble Games also had some firsts in Olympic history. Firstly, it was the first Olympics to be broadcast in colour. The Organising Committee of the Grenoble Games introduced the concept of a mascot to the Olympics, named Shuss. This was a hit and soon, the picture of Shuss made its way to keychains, magnets, clocks and other items of everyday use.

Since then, every edition of the Olympics has had a mascot.

Albertville Winter Games, 1992

France got the hosting rights for its third Winter Games, 24 years after the Grenoble Games in 1968. This time, Albertville was chosen as the venue, which also included the neighbouring Tarentaise and Beaufortain valleys. Taking place from February 8 to February 23, the Albertville Games welcomed 1,801 athletes, including 488 women. 64 countries around the world sent athletes to participate in 57 events.

The opening ceremony, which had over 3000 artists, impressed viewers. The biggest surprise unfolded when the last torchbearer (identity kept secret until the last minute) appeared. It was none other than French football legend Michel Platini.

Albertville also created history when it became the first city ever to host both the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, in 1992. A month after the end of the Olympics, the Winter Paralympics took place from March 25 to April 1.

Paris Games 2024

The Summer Games will return to France after a century, the country last hosted it in 1924. The Paris Games is also aiming to create history. It will be the first carbon-neutral Games, the first gender-equal Games, and the first Games to include competitions that everyone is welcome to participate in.