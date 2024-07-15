The 2024 Summer Olympics will be taking place from July 26 to August 11 in France, with Paris as the main host city along with 16 other cities.

Paris hosted the 1900 and 1924 edition of the Games, making it the second city to have hosted three Olympiads after London (1908, 1948, 2012).

As athletes fight it out for podium finishes, here’s a look at some inspirational quotes from Olympians across the years:

1. MICHAEL JORDAN

“I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed”Michael Jordan

FILE PHOTO: - Michael Jordan celebrates the Bulls win over the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Finals in Chicago in 1992. | Photo Credit: AP

Michael Jordan is a former American basketball player who played fifteen seasons in the NBA between 1984 and 2003, winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls.. He led the U.S. basketball team to Olympic gold medals in the 1984 and 1992 Games, respectively.

2. VENUS WILLIAMS

“You have to believe in yourself when no one else does -- that makes you a winner right there”Venus Williams

Venus Williams (R) and Serena Williams of the USA with their gold medal after winning the women’s doubles final at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Venus Williams is an American professional tennis player who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles - five at Wimbledon and two at the US Open. She is a former world No. 1 in both singles and doubles and has five Olympic medals to her name - four gold medals and one silver.

3. USAIN BOLT

“If you’re the Olympic champion then they have to wait four more years to get you again”Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt poses with his gold medals after winning the men’s 4 x 100m relay at the 2016 Rio Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Usain Bolt is a retired Jamaican sprinter who is the world record holder in three sprint events - 100 metres, 200 metres, and 4 × 100 metres relay. He is an eight-time Olympic gold medallist and is the only sprinter to win Olympic 100m and 200m titles at three consecutive Games (2008, 2012, and 2016).

4. OLGA KORBUT

“This ability to conquer oneself is no doubt the most precious of all things sports bestows”Olga Korbut

FILE PHOTO: Olga Korbut of Russia in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Olga Korbut is a former Belarusian gymnast who competed for the Soviet Union. Competing at the Summer Olympic Games in 1972 and 1976, she won four gold and two silver medals and was the inaugural inductee to the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 1988.

5. MICHAEL PHELPS

“You can’t put a limit on anything. The more you dream, the farther you get”Michael Phelps

Michael Phelps of USA poses with his gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Men’s 200m Individual Medley Final at the 2016 Rio Olympics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Michael Phelps, former American swimmer, is the most successful and decorated Olympian ever, winning 28 medals. He has the record for winning the most number of Olympic gold medals (23), Olympic gold medals in individual events (13), and Olympic medals in individual events (16).

6. MUHAMMAD ALI

“He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life.”Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali poses with the American basketball team with his gold medal. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Muhammad Ali was an American professional boxer regarded as one of the most significant sports figures of the 20th century. He held the heavyweight title from 1964 to 1970. At 18, he won a gold medal in the light heavyweight division at the 1960 Rome Olympics.

7. SIMONE BILES

“Hard days are the best because that’s when champions are made.”Simone Biles

United States’ Simone Biles with her gold medal for the floor routine at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. | Photo Credit: AP

Simone Biles is an American artistic gymnast, who is considered one of the greatest the sport has seen. She has seven Olympic medals, four of which are gold. With a total of 37 Olympic and World Championship medals, she is the most decorated gymnast in history.

8. CARL LEWIS

“If you don’t have confidence, you’ll always find a way not to win”Carl Lewis

Carl Lewis of the USA celebrates after receiving the gold medal in the long jump at the 1992 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Carl Lewis is a former American track and field athlete, who represented the USA. He was a sprinter and long jumper who topped the world rankings in the 100m, 200m and long jump events. In his career that spanned from 1979 to 1996, he won 10 Olympic medals- nine gold medals and one silver medal.

9. MARK SPITZ

“If you fail to prepare, you’ve prepared to fail”Mark Spitz

Mark Spitz is carried on the shoulders of his teammates following their victory at the 1972 Munich Olympics. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Mark Spitz is a former American competitive swimmer and nine-time Olympic champion. He was the most successful athlete at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, winning seven gold medals, each in world-record time. In doing so, he became the first athlete to win seven gold medals in a single edition.

10. JESSE OWENS

“We all have dreams. But in order to make dreams come into reality, it takes an awful lot of determination, dedication, self-discipline and effort”Jesse Owens

Jesse Owens in action at the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin, where he won four gold medals. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Jesse Owens was a record-setting track and field athlete who represented the USA. His greatest achievement was during the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin, Germany, when he won four gold medals: 100 metres, long jump, 200 metres, and 4 × 100 metres relay. His long jump world record of 8.13m stood for 25 years.