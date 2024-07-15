MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics: Why do Olympians bite their medals?

The quadrennial event used to award pure gold medals to its participants until the 1912 Stockholm Games. It was stopped after that due to the outbreak of the First World War.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 13:52 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gold medallist Usain Bolt bites his medal.
Gold medallist Usain Bolt bites his medal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Gold medallist Usain Bolt bites his medal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Olympian medallists are often seen biting their medals after the victory ceremony. Ever wonder what is the significance behind such a move? Sportstar delves into this phenomenon.

History

It is important to delve into history to understand this tradition. When the Olympic Games were first held in ancient Greece, only one participant was honoured as the ultimate champion. 

After the Olympics was revived by Pierre de Coubertin in 1894, the 1896 Athens Games saw participants being awarded silver and bronze medals for the first time.

The quadrennial event used to award pure gold medals to its participants until the 1912 Stockholm Games. It was stopped after that due to the outbreak of the First World War.

Nowadays, gold medals are mostly made of gold-plated silver.

What is the significance of this action?

In ancient times, merchants used to bite into anything made of gold to check its purity because the malpractice of mixing it with other cheaper metals was prevalent. 

As Gold is a malleable metal, objects made purely with the metal would be left with teeth marks. On the other hand, chipped teeth or scratch marks would immediately indicate forgery.

Nowadays, athletes do it because of tradition or due to incessant requests from photographers. The biting of medals has no significance from a sporting perspective.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Shooting /

Boxing /

Wrestling /

Weightlifting /

Badminton /

Tennis /

Athletics /

Swimming /

Sailing /

Golf /

Hockey /

Archery /

Table Tennis /

Judo /

Equestrian /

Rowing /

Other Olympic Sports

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics: Why do Olympians bite their medals?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, July 15: Randhawa tied 7th in Swiss Senior; Jeev finishes tied 20th
    Team Sportstar
  3. Cummins to miss Australia’s limited-overs tour to England and Scotland
    AP
  4. Argentina does a Spain 2008-12 with a hat-trick of titles
    Team Sportstar
  5. Which teams are facing each other in Finalissima 2025?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics: Why do Olympians bite their medals?
    Team Sportstar
  2. When have the Olympics not been held on schedule?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Why are the Olympics held every four years?
    Team Sportstar
  4. How and where to buy 2024 Paris Olympics tickets?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: Full list of venues, sports taking place outside Paris
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics: Why do Olympians bite their medals?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, July 15: Randhawa tied 7th in Swiss Senior; Jeev finishes tied 20th
    Team Sportstar
  3. Cummins to miss Australia’s limited-overs tour to England and Scotland
    AP
  4. Argentina does a Spain 2008-12 with a hat-trick of titles
    Team Sportstar
  5. Which teams are facing each other in Finalissima 2025?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment