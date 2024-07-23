Michael Fred Phelps II is synonymous with the title of the greatest swimmer of all time. As the most decorated Olympian in history, he has amassed a total of 28 medals, with 23 of them being gold.

Phelps’ medal count is twice that of his closest competitor, Mark Spitz who has 11 medals. Phelps’ legendary performance at the Beijing 2008 Olympics, where he clinched eight gold medals in a single Summer Games, still stands as an unbroken record to this day.

Sydney 2000 Olympics:

Despite narrowly missing the podium with a fifth-place finish in the 200m butterfly, Phelps embarked on a journey of unparalleled dominance in the subsequent four Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A remarkable prodigy in his sport, he made his Olympic debut at the age of 15, becoming the youngest man to represent the USA at the Olympics in 68 years. Despite narrowly missing the podium with a fifth-place finish in the 200m butterfly, he embarked on a journey of unparalleled dominance in the subsequent four Games, ultimately emerging as the most decorated athlete in Olympic history.

Athens 2004 Olympics:

Michael Phelps of America, who created a new Olympic record with the timing of 51.35sec in the men’s 100m butterfly event of the Olympic Games 2004 in Athens. | Photo Credit: VINO JOHN

Phelps competed in a diverse range of events, including the 200m and 400m individual medley, 100m and 200m butterfly, 4 × 200m freestyle relay, and 4 × 100m medley relay. Despite securing two bronze medals in the 200m freestyle and 4 × 100m freestyle relay, Phelps clinched an impressive six gold medals, coming tantalizingly close to Mark Spitz’s legendary world record of seven golds set at the Munich 1972 Olympics.

Beijing 2008 Olympics:

(File photo) Michael Phelps as he wins gold in the men’s 100-meter butterfly final at the Beijing 2008 Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

The 2008 Beijing Olympics witnessed the most remarkable medal haul by a single athlete in Olympic history. Phelps achieved an unprecedented feat by clinching eight gold medals, triumphing in every event he participated in and setting World Records in an astonishing seven of them.

London 2012 Olympics:

Michael Phelps holds up a silver trophy after being honoured as the most decorated Olympian during the 2012 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

Following his extraordinary achievements in the sport, Phelps secured silver medals in both the 4 × 100m freestyle relay and the 200m butterfly, along with a gold in the 4 × 200m freestyle relay. Adding to his legacy, he claimed gold in the 200m Individual Medley, becoming the first male swimmer to achieve victory in the same individual event at three consecutive Olympics. He further solidified his dominance by securing his third consecutive gold in the 100m butterfly.

Despite announcing his retirement from the sport after the London Games, Phelps concluded his illustrious career on a high note, capturing a gold medal in his final event, the 4 × 100m medley relay. With four golds and two silvers, he left an indelible mark in swimming.

Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics:

At 31 years old, the American swimmer continued his pursuit of Olympic glory, securing an impressive haul of five gold medals and one silver. | Photo Credit: AP

At the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, Phelps orchestrated a historic comeback following his decision to retire after the London Olympics. Despite being 31 years old, the American swimmer continued his pursuit of Olympic glory, securing an impressive haul of five gold medals and one silver. His remarkable performance included gold medals in the 200m Individual Medley, 4 × 100m medley relay, 4 × 100m freestyle relay, and 4 × 200m freestyle relay, along with a silver in the 100m butterfly. However, it was his victory in the 200m butterfly, a race that had seen him defeated by South Africa’s Chad Le Clos in the previous Olympic edition, that captured international attention and highlighted Phelps’s enduring legacy in the sport.

