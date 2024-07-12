Paris 2024: Which athlete has won the most medals in Olympics? 

Former United States’ swimmer Michael Phelps has won the most Olympic medals in the history of the quadrennial event.

Phelps has won 28 medals across five editions between 2000 and 2016. He has won 23 golds, two silvers and three bronze medals making him the most decorated Olympian of all time.

At the age of 15, Phelps made history as the youngest swimmer to represent the United States at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games. He won his first medal in 2004 where he clinched six gold and two bronze medals.

Phelps holds the all-time records for the most Olympic gold medals (23), Olympic gold medals in individual events (13), and Olympic medals in individual events (16).

At 31, Phelps retired in 2016 after the Rio Olympics.