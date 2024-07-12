MagazineBuy Print

How did swimming become a part of the Olympics?

Swimming has been part of the Olympic schedule since the first modern Olympic Games in 1896.

Published : Jul 12, 2024 12:46 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Women joined the fray at the 1912 Games in Stockholm and initially competed in two events only, the 100m freestyle and 4×100m freestyle relay.
Women joined the fray at the 1912 Games in Stockholm and initially competed in two events only, the 100m freestyle and 4×100m freestyle relay.
Australian swimmer Mina Wylie (left) and Fanny Durack competed in the 100m freestyle swimming event, the first time in Olympic history that it was open to female athletes.

Origin of the sport: 

Swimming started its sporting journey in the mid-19th century, when the world’s first swimming organization was formed in London in 1837. Inevitably, the sport soon became competitive and, in 1846, the first swimming championship was held in Australia. The race became an annual event, and it was an early indicator for the future success of competitive swimming. 

Swimming has been part of the Olympic schedule since the very first modern Olympic Games in 1896. It’s one of the only four disciplines to have been retained, appearing in every summer Olympics since – the others being athletics, artistic gymnastics and fencing. 

Birth of Olympic swimming: 

Australian swimmer Mina Wylie (left) and Fanny Durack competed in the 100m freestyle swimming event, the first time in Olympic history that it was open to female athletes.
Australian swimmer Mina Wylie (left) and Fanny Durack competed in the 100m freestyle swimming event, the first time in Olympic history that it was open to female athletes.
Australian swimmer Mina Wylie (left) and Fanny Durack competed in the 100m freestyle swimming event, the first time in Olympic history that it was open to female athletes. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

In the early years, Olympic swimming events were male-only. Women joined the fray at the 1912 Games in Stockholm and initially competed in two events only, the 100m freestyle and 4×100m freestyle relay. Experimental beginnings brought some rather unique events to those early Games. At the inaugural modern Olympics in Athens, swimming events included the 100m freestyle for sailors, which only members of the Greek navy could compete in. 

Until the London 1908 Games, Olympic swimming events took place in open water. This left the swimmers at the mercy of the elements, contending with the weather and waves. 

Entering the Olympics: 

Swimming debuted in the Olympics in 1896 as a men’s sport, featuring competitions in the 100m and 1500m freestyle categories held in open water. Additional Olympic events were subsequently introduced throughout swimming’s history, encompassing breaststroke, backstroke, butterfly, and individual medley disciplines. Initially, women were not included in these early Olympic Games featuring swimming; their participation began in 1912. Currently, each Summer Olympic Games includes a total of 32 races, split equally between men and women.

