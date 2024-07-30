MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Argentina, Morocco through to men’s Olympic football knockouts; Egypt stuns Spain

Adel gave Egypt the lead in Bordeaux with a superb strike late in the first half and added another on 62 minutes, pouncing to score after possession was given away by Spain’s Jon Pacheco.

Published : Jul 30, 2024 21:46 IST , PARIS - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Argentina’s Luciano Gondou in action in Paris Olympics 2024.
Argentina’s Luciano Gondou in action in Paris Olympics 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Argentina’s Luciano Gondou in action in Paris Olympics 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

All four sides in Group B were tied on three points going into the last matches, but Javier Mascherano’s Argentina qualified by beating Ukraine 2-0 in Lyon while Morocco eased through with a 3-0 victory against Iraq in Nice.

Morocco, winner of last year’s Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations, finish with the same number of goals scored and conceded as Argentina but go through as group winners because of its superior head-to-head record.

Morocco beat Argentina 2-1 in the opening game, but only after a last-gasp equaliser for the South Americans was disallowed after a VAR review and the final minutes of the game were completed in an empty stadium following crowd trouble.

Morocco will play a quarterfinal tie on Friday in Paris against the runners-up in Group A, while the winners of that section will face Argentina in Bordeaux.

Group A will be completed later Tuesday with France needing just a point against New Zealand to secure top spot.

The United States and Guinea are also in Group A, but there is now the possibility of a showdown between Thierry Henry’s French side and Argentina -- two of the leading contenders -- in the last eight.

Thiago Almada’s superb strike gave Argentina the lead against Ukraine just after half-time and substitute Claudio Echeverri sealed victory late on, following in to score after a Kevin Zenon shot was parried.

Morocco made short work of Iraq with all their goals coming in the first half.

Amir Richardson, son of former NBA star Michael Ray Richardson, headed Morocco in front and Soufiane Rahimi made it 2-0 from close range just before the half-hour mark for his fourth goal at the tournament.

The third goal, in the 37th minute, was a tremendous strike by Abde Ezzalzouli, who came in from the left and smashed a shot into the far top corner.

Egypt reached the quarterfinals of the men’s Olympic football after completing the group stage with a surprise 2-1 win over already qualified Spain on Tuesday, with Ibrahim Adel scoring both goals.

Adel gave Egypt the lead in Bordeaux with a superb strike late in the first half and added another on 62 minutes, pouncing to score after possession was given away by Spain’s Jon Pacheco.

Samu Omorodion pulled one back late on for Spain, but Egypt held on for the win that allowed it to leapfrog already-qualified opponents and snatch first place in Group C.

Egypt, captained by former Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, will play its quarterfinal on Friday in Marseille against the runner-up in Group D, which contains Japan, Paraguay, Mali and Israel.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2024-25: Southampton signs Brereton Diaz on four-year deal

Egypt lost in the quarterfinals three years ago to Brazil, which went on to beat Spain in the final.

Spain’s last-eight tie will be in Lyon against the winner of Group D.

Host France and two-time gold medallists Argentina are among the other teams hoping to secure progress to the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

