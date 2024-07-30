MagazineBuy Print

Boxing, Paris 2024 Olympics: Panghal loses to Zambia’s Chinyemba, debutant Jasmine crashes out early

Panghal lost to Zambia’s two-time African champion Patrick Chinyemba 4-1 in a closely-fought men’s 51kg round of 16 bout. Jaismine’s Olympic debut was short-lived as she was outsmarted by Nesthy Petecio.

Published : Jul 30, 2024 22:44 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia beat India’s Amit Panghal in men’s 51kg round of 16 bout.
Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia beat India’s Amit Panghal in men’s 51kg round of 16 bout. | Photo Credit: PTI
Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia beat India’s Amit Panghal in men’s 51kg round of 16 bout. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former World championships silver medallist and Commonwealth Games champion Panghal’s yet another Olympics campaign ended early on a disappointing note as the experienced Indian lost to Zambia’s two-time African champion Patrick Chinyemba 4-1 in a closely-fought men’s 51kg round of 16 bout at the North Paris Arena here on Tuesday.

Jaismine Lamboria’s Olympic debut was short-lived as she was outsmarted by Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Nesthy Petecio of Philippines in a women’s 57kg round of 32 match.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Bhajan Kaur advances to Round of 16 in women’s individual archery

Competing in his second Olympics, 28-year-old Panghal, who had beaten Chinyemba in their previous meeting in the Commonwealth Games semifinals, found the taller Zambian to be better prepared this time.

The 23-year-old Chinyemba used his long reach to deliver his punches while southpaw Amit tried moving in to land some shots on target in the opening round, which went 3-2 in favour of the Zambian.

Panghal looked to increase the volume of his punches in the second round, but Chinyemba’s swift foot work and smart ring craft did not allow the Indian to execute his plan. The Zambian threw quick combinations, including shots on the body, to stay 2-1 up before the final round.

As Panghal, who dropped his gum shield in the last two rounds, made desperate attempts to catch up, Chinyemba grew in confidence to dance around the ring amid some fine exchanges and walked away as the winner.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: India men’s hockey team seals second win of Group Stage with victory over Ireland

Jaismine, the lanky Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, lost 5-0 to Nesthy.

Jaismine’s punches had neither precision nor power against the stocky and short Nesthy’s well-directed and powerful shots.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Amit Panghal /

Jasmine Lamboria

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
