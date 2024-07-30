MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: Nagase, Leski bag gold in judo

Georgian Tato Grigalashvili took the silver, while South Korean Lee Joon-hwan and Somon Makhmadbekov of Tajikistan won bronze medals. 

Published : Jul 30, 2024 22:30 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Gold medallist Takanori Nagase of Japan celebrates.
Japan’s Takanori Nagase won the gold medal in the men’s under 81kg judo at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Georgian Tato Grigalashvili took the silver, while South Korean Lee Joon-hwan and Somon Makhmadbekov of Tajikistan won bronze medals. 

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker admits to making a fake profile to defend PV Sindhu from trolls online

Andreja Leski of Slovenia won the gold medal in the women’s under 63kg judo on Tuesday.

Mexican Prisca Awiti Alcaraz took the silver, while Laura Fazliu of Kosovo and Clarisse Agbegnenou of France earlier won bronze medals. 

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

