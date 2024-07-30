Paris Olympics 2024: Nagase, Leski bag gold in judo

Japan’s Takanori Nagase won the gold medal in the men’s under 81kg judo at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Georgian Tato Grigalashvili took the silver, while South Korean Lee Joon-hwan and Somon Makhmadbekov of Tajikistan won bronze medals.

Andreja Leski of Slovenia won the gold medal in the women’s under 63kg judo on Tuesday.

Mexican Prisca Awiti Alcaraz took the silver, while Laura Fazliu of Kosovo and Clarisse Agbegnenou of France earlier won bronze medals.