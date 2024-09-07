WATCH: Wayne Rooney scores from free-kick but Man United legends lose to Celtic in penalties in exhibition match

Wayne Rooney turned back the clock as he scored from a thunderous free-kick for Manchester United legends, in an exhibition match at Old Trafford, Manchester on Saturday.
The clash against Celtic legends, however, ended in a losing cause for the Red Devils, with the Premier League side losing 4-5 as Darren O’Shea converted the decisive penalty in the shootout.
WATCH THE GOAL!
