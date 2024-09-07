MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs SL LIVE score- 3rd Test, Day 2: Pope century helps England dominate over Sri Lanka on day one

ENG vs SL, 3rd Test, Day 2: LIVE updates from Day 1 of the third Test between England and Sri Lanka played at the Oval in London.

Published : Sep 07, 2024 15:29 IST

Team Sportstar
England skipper Ollie Pope celebrates scoring a hundred against Sri Lanka on day one of the third Test.
England skipper Ollie Pope celebrates scoring a hundred against Sri Lanka on day one of the third Test. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

England skipper Ollie Pope celebrates scoring a hundred against Sri Lanka on day one of the third Test. | Photo Credit: AP

Sportstar’s LIVE score of Day 2 of the third Test between England and Sri Lanka played at the Oval in London.

Team news
England playing XI: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook (vice-captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Josh Hull, Olly Stone, Shoaib Bashir.
Sri Lanka playing XI: Dhananjaya De Silva (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake, Vishwa Fernando

England /

Sri Lanka

