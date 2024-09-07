Sportstar’s LIVE score of Day 2 of the third Test between England and Sri Lanka played at the Oval in London.
Team news
England playing XI: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook (vice-captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Josh Hull, Olly Stone, Shoaib Bashir.
Sri Lanka playing XI: Dhananjaya De Silva (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake, Vishwa Fernando
Latest on Sportstar
- ENG vs SL LIVE score- 3rd Test, Day 2: Pope century helps England dominate over Sri Lanka on day one
- Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 10 LIVE updates: Prachi Yadav finishes in eighth, Simran, Dilip in action later, India latest results
- Duleep Trophy LIVE Score, Day 3: Pant, Sarfaraz attack, India B 72/3 vs India A; India C 208/6, needs 25 to win vs India D
- Musheer‘s strong mindset will make him good option for Team India: Dahiya
- Ashwin favours DRS in domestic cricket, calls it a helping agent to young batters
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE