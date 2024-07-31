MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: Full List of Indian Results on July 30; Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh win 10m air pistol mixed team bronze

Paris 2024 Olympics: Here are all the scores and results of Indian athletes who were in action at the Summer Games on Tuesday, July 30.

Published : Jul 31, 2024 01:53 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh celebrate with the Indian flag after winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mix team event in the Paris Olympics 2024.
Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh celebrate with the Indian flag after winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mix team event in the Paris Olympics 2024. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh celebrate with the Indian flag after winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mix team event in the Paris Olympics 2024. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh won bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, defeating Oh Ye Jin and Wonho Lee of South Korea 16-10 at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

In badminton, the Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty completed their second consecutive win in Group C with a 21-13, 21-13 win over Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia.

Preeti Pawar lost to World No. Two Colombia’s Yeni Marcela Arias Castaneda in boxing women’s 54kg round of 16 after fighting hard.

Here is the full list of Indian results from Day 4 of the 2024 Paris Olympics:

INDIAN RESULTS AT PARIS OLYMPICS ON JULY 30
SHOOTING
Trap Men’s Qualification - Prithviraj Tondaiman finished 21st (118/125)
Trap Women’s Qualification - Shreyasi Singh (68/75 - on 22nd position), Rajeshwari Kumari (68/75 - on 21st position) after first three rounds
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team - India 1 (Manu Bhaker/Sarabjot Singh) beat Korea 16-10 to win bronze
BADMINTON
Men’s Doubles Group Stage - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty beat beat Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto (Indonesia) 21-13, 21-13
Women’s Doubles Group Stage - Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa lost to Setyana Mapasa/Angela Yu (Australia) 21-15, 21-10
HOCKEY
Men’s Pool B - India beat Ireland 2-0
ARCHERY
Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round - Ankita Bhakat lost to Wioleta Myszor (Poland) 4-6
Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round - Bhajan Kaur beat Syifa Nurafifah Kamal (Indonesia) 7-3
Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round - Bhajan Kaur beat Wioleta Myszor (Poland) 6-0
Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round - Dhiraj Bommadevara beat Adam Li (Czech Republic) 7-1
Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round - Dhiraj Bommadevara lost to Eric Peters (Canada) 5-6
ROWING
Men’s Single Sculls Quarterfinals - Balraj Panwar finished fifth in QF 4 (7.05.10)
BOXING
Men’s 51kg - Round of 16 - Amit Panghal lost to Patrick Chinyemba (Zambia) 1-4
Women’s 57kg - Round of 32 - Jaismine Lamboria lost to Nesthy Petecio (Philippines) 0-5
Women’s 54kg - Round of 16 - Preeti Pawar lost to Yeni Marcela Arias Castaneda (Colombia) 2-3

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

