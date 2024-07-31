Paris Olympics 2024: Full List of Indian Results on July 30; Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh win 10m air pistol mixed team bronze

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh won bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, defeating Oh Ye Jin and Wonho Lee of South Korea 16-10 at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

In badminton, the Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty completed their second consecutive win in Group C with a 21-13, 21-13 win over Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia.

Preeti Pawar lost to World No. Two Colombia’s Yeni Marcela Arias Castaneda in boxing women’s 54kg round of 16 after fighting hard.

Here is the full list of Indian results from Day 4 of the 2024 Paris Olympics: