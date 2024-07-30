MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Bhajan Kaur advances to Round of 16 in women’s individual archery

Paris 2024: Bhajan Kaur defeated Indonesia’s Syifa Kamal of Indonesia and Poland’s Wioleta Myzsor in her two contests today.

Published : Jul 30, 2024 19:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Bhajan Kaur in action during team archery quarterfinal match between India and the Netherlands.
India’s Bhajan Kaur in action during team archery quarterfinal match between India and the Netherlands. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Bhajan Kaur in action during team archery quarterfinal match between India and the Netherlands. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bhajan Kaur finally gave something to cheer for Indian archery fans as she stormed into the round of 16 of the women’s individual event at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

She was slow to start off, tying her first set against Indonesia Syifa Kamal. The tie fell further away from her after Syifa won the second 27-29. But the Indian bounced back to claim the next three sets 29-27, 27-25, and 28-25 to register the first victory.

In her round of 32 fixture, against Poland’s Wioleta Myzsor, Bhajan stormed to a 6-0 victory, registering five 10-point arrows in the nine shots she took. She will now be in action in the pre-quarters on August 3.

Earlier, Ankita Bhakat, the top-seeded Indian at Paris 2024, bowed out after losing to Wioleta. The third Indian, Deepika Kumari, will be in action on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Bhajan Kaur /

Archery /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Ankita Bhakat /

Deepika Kumari

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4 Live Updates: India beats Ireland 2-0 in men’s hockey; Bhajan Kaur advances to R16 in women’s individual archery
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Bhajan Kaur advances to Round of 16 in women’s individual archery
    Team Sportstar
  3. Boxing Live Score, Paris Olympics 2024: Amit Panghal opens campaign at 7:16 PM IST; Preeti, Jaismine in action later today
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: India men’s hockey team seals second win of Group Stage with victory over Ireland
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. SL vs IND Live Score, 3rd T20I: Toss at 7:40 PM IST; Pitch report; India aims to sweep series against Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Bhajan Kaur advances to Round of 16 in women’s individual archery
    Team Sportstar
  2. Boxing Live Score, Paris Olympics 2024: Amit Panghal opens campaign at 7:16 PM IST; Preeti, Jaismine in action later today
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: India men’s hockey team seals second win of Group Stage with victory over Ireland
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: ‘I’m getting cheated in this game,’ says Gauff as Vekic ends her singles medal hopes
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Satwik-Chirag beats Indonesian pair to remain unbeaten in Badminton Group Stage
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4 Live Updates: India beats Ireland 2-0 in men’s hockey; Bhajan Kaur advances to R16 in women’s individual archery
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Bhajan Kaur advances to Round of 16 in women’s individual archery
    Team Sportstar
  3. Boxing Live Score, Paris Olympics 2024: Amit Panghal opens campaign at 7:16 PM IST; Preeti, Jaismine in action later today
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: India men’s hockey team seals second win of Group Stage with victory over Ireland
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. SL vs IND Live Score, 3rd T20I: Toss at 7:40 PM IST; Pitch report; India aims to sweep series against Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment