Paris 2024 Olympics: Bhajan Kaur advances to Round of 16 in women’s individual archery

Bhajan Kaur finally gave something to cheer for Indian archery fans as she stormed into the round of 16 of the women’s individual event at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.
She was slow to start off, tying her first set against Indonesia Syifa Kamal. The tie fell further away from her after Syifa won the second 27-29. But the Indian bounced back to claim the next three sets 29-27, 27-25, and 28-25 to register the first victory.
In her round of 32 fixture, against Poland’s Wioleta Myzsor, Bhajan stormed to a 6-0 victory, registering five 10-point arrows in the nine shots she took. She will now be in action in the pre-quarters on August 3.
Earlier, Ankita Bhakat, the top-seeded Indian at Paris 2024, bowed out after losing to Wioleta. The third Indian, Deepika Kumari, will be in action on Wednesday.
