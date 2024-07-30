Canada followed up its emotional victory over France by stunning Australia 21-12 on Tuesday to earn a shock place in the women’s Olympic rugby sevens final against holders New Zealand, who earlier beat the United States 24-12.

Four years ago, as defending champion, Australia lost to Fiji in the quarterfinals but seemed destined to return to the final in 2024 after an imperious run through their first four games, having arrived as newly-crowed grand final champion.

Everything seemed to be going to plan as they totally dominated the first half in brutal heat at the Stade de France.

It took Maddison Levi all of a minute to show her class as she eased through an invisible gap to extend her freshly-claimed record for tries in a single Games to 12.

Sariah Paki got the second but Charity Williams then went 75 metres in Canada’s only attack of the half to cut the deficit to 12-7.

Canada, who played with amazing confidence and aggression to down France on Monday, came out with much more energy in the second half and Asia Hogan-Rochester scored with Olivia Apps converting for a 14-12 lead.

Canada continued to press and, with Australia struggling to get out of its own 22 for long spells and getting ever more desperate, a dropped ball allowed Piper Logan to sidestep her way over for a famous win.

Having claimed bronze in 2016 the Canadians are assured of at least silver but, on the back of two incredible performances, will be thinking only of gold.

That is always the case for New Zealand, who reached the semis with an Olympic record 55-5 win over China on Monday - its fourth straight big win - but were given a stiffer test by a U.S. team playing in the semis for the first time.

Alev Kelter put the underdogs ahead but New Zealand worked space for Stacey Waaka to cross for a 7-5 halftime lead.

A quickly-taken tap penalty in front of the U.S. posts after aggressive New Zealand tackling sent Waaka over for a second.

The unstoppable Michaela Blyde then twice left her opponents for dead to score her eighth and ninth tournament tries, with Kristi Kirshe grabbing a late US consolation.

“We are going for one colour (in the final),” said New Zealand captain Sarah Hirini. “I’m proud of the group and very excited to play an Olympic final in front of 65,000 people. It’s pretty incredible.”

The showpiece match is on Tuesday at 1745 GMT, while France will play China earlier for fifth place after their respective wins over Britain and Ireland.