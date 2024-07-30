MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: Iran’s supreme leader condemns opening ceremony

The July 26 opening ceremony featured a show with dancers, drag queens and a DJ in poses that recalled depictions of the Last Supper, the final meal Jesus is said to have taken with his apostles.

Published : Jul 30, 2024 21:29 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE - Drag queens prepare to perform on the Debilly Bridge in Paris, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024.
FILE - Drag queens prepare to perform on the Debilly Bridge in Paris, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024.
FILE - Drag queens prepare to perform on the Debilly Bridge in Paris, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday condemned “insults” he said were made against Christianity at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

“Respect for #JesusChrist... is an indisputable, definite matter for Muslims. We condemn these insults directed at the holy figures of divine religions, including Jesus Christ,” read the statement on the official X social media account attributed to Khamenei.

The July 26 opening ceremony featured a show with dancers, drag queens and a DJ in poses that recalled depictions of the Last Supper, the final meal Jesus is said to have taken with his apostles.

ALSO READ: Paris 2024 Olympics - Simone Biles has redefined her sport, could add her sixth element in the Code of Points

A group of French bishops condemned in a statement on July 27 what they saw as “scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity”.

Since then, many other religious figures and institutions, including Islamic ones, as well as several world leaders and high-ranking officials including former US president Donald Trump have lambasted the ceremony.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan joined the fray on Tuesday condemning “immorality against all Christians”.

The organisers of the ceremony, have apologised for any offence saying “there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group”.

“If people have taken any offence, we are of course really, really sorry,” Paris Olympics 2024 spokeswoman Anne Descamps said on Sunday.

