MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: DJ Barbara Butch files legal complaint after facing online abuse over ‘Last Supper’ tableau

The lawyer, Audrey Msellati, said the complaint was filed with the Paris prosecutor’s office, which must then decide whether it warrants a formal police investigation.

Published : Jul 30, 2024 21:50 IST , PARIS - 3 MINS READ

AP
A general view of the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower a day before the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics.
A general view of the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower a day before the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

A general view of the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower a day before the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A storm of outrage about the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony — including angry comments from Donald Trump — took a legal turn Tuesday, with a DJ who performed at the show saying her lawyer is filing complaints over a torrent of threats and other abuse that the LGBTQ+ icon has suffered online in the ceremony’s wake.

Barbara Butch’s lawyer told The Associated Press that she had filed a formal legal complaint alleging cyber-harassment, death threats, and insults. The complaint doesn’t name any specific perpetrator or perpetrators of the alleged crimes.

The lawyer, Audrey Msellati, said the complaint was filed with the Paris prosecutor’s office, which must then decide whether it warrants a formal police investigation.

READ MORE | Paris Olympics 2024: Iran’s supreme leader condemns opening ceremony

Although the ceremony’s artistic director Thomas Jolly has repeatedly said that he wasn’t inspired by “The Last Supper,” critics interpreted part of the show that featured Butch as a mockery of Leonardo Da Vinci’s painting showing Jesus Christ and his apostles. Even Trump, in the United States, said Monday he thought it was “a disgrace”.

“I’m very open-minded,” the former president and current Republican nominee told Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who specifically asked about comparisons to “The Last Supper,” “but I thought what they did was a disgrace.”

Butch, who calls herself a “love activist,” wore a silver headdress that looked like a halo as she got a party going during her segment of the show. Drag artists, dancers and others flanked Butch on both sides.

French Catholic bishops and others were among those who said Christians had been hurt and offended. Paris Olympics organizers have said there was “never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group” and that the intent was to “celebrate community tolerance.”

Jolly has said he saw the moment as a celebration of diversity, and the table on which Butch spun her tunes as a tribute to feasting and French gastronomy.

READ MORE | ‘Marathon for All’: Paris 2024 Olympics, connecting people

“My wish isn’t to be subversive, nor to mock or to shock,” Jolly said. “Most of all, I wanted to send a message of love, a message of inclusion and not at all to divide.”

Performer Philippe Katerine, who appeared in the next scene painted blue and nearly nude in a tribute to Dionysus, also told Le Monde newspaper that “The Last Supper” had not been referenced at all in preparations for the overall sketch.

In a statement of her own, posted on Instagram, Butch said: “Whatever some may say, I exist. I’ve never been ashamed of who I am, and I take responsibility for everything - including my artistic choices. All my life, I’ve refused to be a victim: I won’t shut up.”

She said she “was extremely honored” to perform in Friday’s ceremony and “my heart is still full of joy.”

“I’m committed, and I’m proud. Proud of who I am, of what I am, and of what I embody, both for my loved ones and for millions of French people. My France is France !” she wrote.

Msellati described Butch as in “a fighting spirit” — eager to defend herself and her choices, and still very proud of her participation. “She has no regrets, even now,” the lawyer said.

The lawyer also said in an earlier statement that legal complaints would be filed regardless of “whether committed by French nationals or foreigners and intends to prosecute anyone who tries to intimidate her in the future.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND Live Score, 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka 2/0 (1); Nissanka, Mendis open in 138-run chase vs India
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: DJ Barbara Butch files legal complaint after facing online abuse over ‘Last Supper’ tableau
    AP
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4 Live Updates: Nadal/ Alcaraz in men’s doubles tennis action; India beats Ireland in men’s hockey
    Team Sportstar
  4. Boxing Live Score, Paris Olympics 2024: Jaismine loses Round 32 bout after Amit Panghal crashes out
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Egypt stuns Spain to enter quartefinal in men’s football knockouts
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: DJ Barbara Butch files legal complaint after facing online abuse over ‘Last Supper’ tableau
    AP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Egypt stuns Spain to enter quartefinal in men’s football knockouts
    AFP
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Iran’s supreme leader condemns opening ceremony
    AFP
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Simone Biles has redefined her sport, could add her sixth element in the Code of Points
    AP
  5. Simone Biles - Revisiting the USA gymnast’s challenging Tokyo Olympics campaign ahead of her Paris 2024 run
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND Live Score, 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka 2/0 (1); Nissanka, Mendis open in 138-run chase vs India
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: DJ Barbara Butch files legal complaint after facing online abuse over ‘Last Supper’ tableau
    AP
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4 Live Updates: Nadal/ Alcaraz in men’s doubles tennis action; India beats Ireland in men’s hockey
    Team Sportstar
  4. Boxing Live Score, Paris Olympics 2024: Jaismine loses Round 32 bout after Amit Panghal crashes out
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Egypt stuns Spain to enter quartefinal in men’s football knockouts
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment