Matthew Mott steps down as England men’s white-ball head coach

On Tuesday, Matthew Mott stepped down as the England men’s cricket team’s white-ball head coach, announced the England and Wales Cricket Board in a statement. Assistant coach Marcus Trescothick has stepped up on an interim basis.

“The decision follows England’s recent ICC T20 World Cup campaign, where the team was knocked out at the semi-final stage by eventual winners India,” the ECB said in the statement.

Mott was appointed the side’s head coach back in 2022, after which he led England to the T20 World Cup title in Australia after defeating Pakistan in the final.

For Trescothick, the first assignment will be a multi-format series against Australia, which includes three T20Is and five ODIs. The series will take place between September 11 and 29.

“I am immensely proud to have coached the England Men’s team; it has been an honour. We have put everything into trying to achieve success over the past two years, and I am incredibly proud of the character and passion that the team has displayed during that period, including a magnificent T20 World Cup victory in 2022,” Mott said, as per the statement released by the board.

“I am looking forward to working with Jos Buttler, the players and coaches over the next few weeks. The focus is building towards the series against Australia and our plans for next year’s Champions Trophy campaign,” Trescothick said after he was handed the reins of the side by ECB.