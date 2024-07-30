MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Denmark tops dressage qualifiers in first Grand Prix day in equestrian

Tuesday’s first day of dressage Grand Prix, in which riders are asked to perform the sport’s most difficult exercises like pirouettes, piaffes and flying changes in a roughly 8-minute ride, was marked by temperatures well over 30 Celsius.

Published : Jul 30, 2024 22:04 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Daniel Bachmann Andersen, from Denmark, led another group with Germany’s Frederic Wanders, on his first Olympic appearance, coming in second.
Daniel Bachmann Andersen, from Denmark, led another group with Germany’s Frederic Wanders, on his first Olympic appearance, coming in second. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Daniel Bachmann Andersen, from Denmark, led another group with Germany’s Frederic Wanders, on his first Olympic appearance, coming in second. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Denmark’s riders dominated the scoreboard after the first day of Olympics Dressage qualifiers on Tuesday, with Nanna Skodborg Merrald and her chestnut gelding Zepter showing the day’s most outstanding performance.

Reaching a total score of 78% in jury ratings that are based on a hypothetical perfect performance, Skodborg Merrald finished leading her group ahead of Dutch rider Dinja van Liere.

Despite reaching the day’s best score, Skodborg Merrald, who finished 11th at her first Games in Tokyo 2021, remained cautious.

“I’m happy with my performance but also I’m a little bit hungry for more... I know where to improve,” she said pointing to Zepter’s piaffes and the passage, two of the discipline’s toughest trot movements in which the horse is asked to walk with extremely collected high steps.

READ MORE | Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian equestrian side

Daniel Bachmann Andersen, also from Denmark, led another group with Germany’s Frederic Wanders, on his first Olympic appearance, coming in second.

Britain’s Becky Moody, who was called in at the last minute to replace Charlotte Dujardin after her suspension over alleged horse abuse, scored the highest rating in a third group, with Patrik Kittel from Sweden coming in second.

Tuesday’s first day of dressage Grand Prix, in which riders are asked to perform the sport’s most difficult exercises like pirouettes, piaffes and flying changes in a roughly 8-minute ride, was marked by temperatures well over 30 Celsius.

Some of the discipline’s heavyweights, including the top-ranked Germans and defending Olympic gold and silver winners Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and Isabell Werth will make their first rides on Wednesday.

The first two athletes from each of the six groups and the six with the next best scores will qualify for the individual final. The best ten teams qualify for a separate team final.

Related stories

Related Topics

Equestrian

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND Live Score, 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka 24/0 (4); Nissanka, Mendis open in 138-run chase vs India
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Denmark tops dressage qualifiers in first Grand Prix day in equestrian
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4 Live Updates: Nadal/ Alcaraz in men’s doubles tennis action; India beats Ireland in men’s hockey
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 5: Indians in action today — July 31 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 India Day 4 Highlights: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh make history, SatChi move forward
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Denmark tops dressage qualifiers in first Grand Prix day in equestrian
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 5: Indians in action today — July 31 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: DJ Barbara Butch files legal complaint after facing online abuse over ‘Last Supper’ tableau
    AP
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Egypt stuns Spain to enter quartefinal in men’s football knockouts
    AFP
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Iran’s supreme leader condemns opening ceremony
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND Live Score, 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka 24/0 (4); Nissanka, Mendis open in 138-run chase vs India
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Denmark tops dressage qualifiers in first Grand Prix day in equestrian
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4 Live Updates: Nadal/ Alcaraz in men’s doubles tennis action; India beats Ireland in men’s hockey
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 5: Indians in action today — July 31 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 India Day 4 Highlights: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh make history, SatChi move forward
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment