Anush Agarwalla, who had won a historic individual bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games, secured a Paris Olympics quota in dressage discipline in February.
READ: Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list of wrestling events with date, IST timings and venues
Agarwalla was allotted the quota on the basis of his performance in four EFI (Equestrian Federation of India) events — Wroclaw, Poland (73.485%), Kronenberg, Netherlands (74.4%), Frankfurt, Germany (72.9%), and Mechelen, Belgium (74.2%).
Agarwalla will feature in the Dressage Individual Grand Prix on July 30.
INDIA EQUESTRIAN SQUAD FOR PARIS 2024
Latest on Sportstar
- Indian sports wrap, July 21: India boys and girls in World Junior squash team event quarters
- Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian equestrian team
- Ind vs UAE Live Score, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024: Tanuja Kanwer takes maiden international wicket; UAE struggles as Oza departs
- Bhambri-Olivetti pair wins Swiss Open doubles title
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Cold and confident, Nishant Dev ready to box for gold
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE