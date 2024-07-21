Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian equestrian team

Anush Agarwalla, who had won a historic individual bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games, secured a Paris Olympics quota in dressage discipline in February.

READ: Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list of wrestling events with date, IST timings and venues

Agarwalla was allotted the quota on the basis of his performance in four EFI (Equestrian Federation of India) events — Wroclaw, Poland (73.485%), Kronenberg, Netherlands (74.4%), Frankfurt, Germany (72.9%), and Mechelen, Belgium (74.2%).

Agarwalla will feature in the Dressage Individual Grand Prix on July 30.