MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian equestrian team

Only one Indian athlete has made the cut for equestrian at Paris Olympics 2024.

Published : Jul 21, 2024 16:59 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian equestrian Anush Agarwalla.
Indian equestrian Anush Agarwalla. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian equestrian Anush Agarwalla. | Photo Credit: PTI

Anush Agarwalla, who had won a historic individual bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games, secured a Paris Olympics quota in dressage discipline in February.

READ: Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list of wrestling events with date, IST timings and venues

Agarwalla was allotted the quota on the basis of his performance in four EFI (Equestrian Federation of India) events — Wroclaw, Poland (73.485%), Kronenberg, Netherlands (74.4%), Frankfurt, Germany (72.9%), and Mechelen, Belgium (74.2%).

Agarwalla will feature in the Dressage Individual Grand Prix on July 30.

INDIA EQUESTRIAN SQUAD FOR PARIS 2024
Anush Agarwalla

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Equestrian

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, July 21: India boys and girls in World Junior squash team event quarters
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian equestrian team
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ind vs UAE Live Score, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024: Tanuja Kanwer takes maiden international wicket; UAE struggles as Oza departs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bhambri-Olivetti pair wins Swiss Open doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Cold and confident, Nishant Dev ready to box for gold
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian equestrian team
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 schedule: Full list of golf events with date, IST timings and venues
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian golf team
    Team Sportstar
  4. Olympics is high-stakes, anything can happen: Neeraj Chopra’s coach Bartonietz ahead of Paris 2024
    PTI
  5. Paris 2024 India full schedule: Events, Fixtures, Dates, Timings in IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, July 21: India boys and girls in World Junior squash team event quarters
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian equestrian team
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ind vs UAE Live Score, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024: Tanuja Kanwer takes maiden international wicket; UAE struggles as Oza departs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bhambri-Olivetti pair wins Swiss Open doubles title
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Cold and confident, Nishant Dev ready to box for gold
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment