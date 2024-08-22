Paris Olympics 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson out for season due to injury

Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson said Wednesday that she was calling time on the rest of her season after suffering an injury.
The 22-year-old runner became the third British woman to win Olympic 800m gold after Anne Packer in 1964 and Kelly Holmes in 2004 when she triumphed in Paris just over two weeks ago.
It was her ninth win in nine races this season.
“No more races for me. Unfortunately, I picked up a small injury, but we achieved everything I had hoped to do this year, thank you for all the love and support!! see you on the track next year,” she posted on Instagram.
Hodgkinson would have been the favourite to cap her season with more success at the Diamond League finals in Brussels in September.
However, her next major objective will be winning the world title for the first time in Tokyo in 2025.
