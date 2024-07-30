MagazineBuy Print

On Mohun Bagan day, former India captain Victor Amalraj recalls his exploits with the Mariners

The other Hyderabadi who was present was Olympian Syed Nayeemuddin, while Mohd Akar, who also represented Bagan, is in the US and couldn’t attend the function.

Published : Jul 30, 2024 19:24 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Former India captain Victor Amalraj, ex-India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, and former Olympian Syed Nayeemuddin at the Mohun Bagan Day celebrations in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
For former India football captain Victor Amalraj it was a trip down memory lane when he met some of his contemporaries at the Mohun Bagan Day Club celebrations in Kolkata on Monday evening.

Sourav Ganguly, former Indian cricket captain, was presented with Mohun Bagan Ratna Award at the function.

Reflecting on the event, Amalraj informed Sportstar that he had some of his most memorable moments playing for Mohun Bagan between 1984-90.

“One of the most memorable moments with Mohun Bagan Club was our spectacular 2-0 victory against JCT Mills Durand Cup final in which I scored a goal in the early 80s,” Amalraj said. “That was one of my defining moments in my long stint in Kolkata where I had the distinction of not only playing for all the three major clubs - Bagan, Mohammedan Sporting and East Bengal - but also leading them.”

“Then, even the IFA Shield final against Punjab Police which Bagan won 3-0 with me scoring the last goal was equally memorable,” he said.

“I cherish every moment with Bagan and the quality and camaraderie amongst the players was unbelievable. We really enjoyed every match,” said Amalraj, who also represented Bagan in the Asia Club Championship thrice.

“It was a great evening as I spent some good time with former Olympians and recalled some of the most memorable experiences of my stint,” he added.

“Yes, one of the other major wins with Bagan was when we were four times Kolkata League champions, given the high standard the League had then,” Amalraj said.

The other Hyderabadi who was present was Olympian Syed Nayeemuddin. Mohd Akar, who also represented Bagan, is in the US and couldn’t attend the function.

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

Victor Amalraj

