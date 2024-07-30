MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: ‘I’m getting cheated in this game,’ says Gauff as Vekic ends her singles medal hopes

The 20-year-old United States’ second seed marched into a 5-2 lead in the opening set but Vekic responded in inspired fashion to turn the match on its head with some stunning ground strokes.

Published : Jul 30, 2024 18:26 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Coco Gauff in tears during her match against Donna Vekic in Paris 2024 Olympics.
Coco Gauff in tears during her match against Donna Vekic in Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Coco Gauff in tears during her match against Donna Vekic in Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

American Coco Gauff’s hopes of singles gold at the Olympics evaporated in the third round as she fell to a 7-6(7) 6-2 to Croatia’s Donna Vekic in furnace-like conditions at Roland Garros on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old United States’ second seed marched into a 5-2 lead in the opening set but Vekic responded in inspired fashion to turn the match on its head with some stunning ground strokes.

Gauff was left in tears as she went 4-2 down in the second set following a disputed line call after which she argued with the umpire and referee for several minutes before continuing.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Rohan Bopanna retires from Indian tennis after Summer Games exit

“I have to advocate for myself all the time,” said Gauff.

“I’m getting cheated in this game. You guys are not fair to me.”

Coco Gauff of United States talking with an official during her match against Donna Vekic in Paris 2024 Olympics.
Coco Gauff of United States talking with an official during her match against Donna Vekic in Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Coco Gauff of United States talking with an official during her match against Donna Vekic in Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Philippe Chatrier crowd got behind the American but the ice-cool Vekic, seeded 13th, sealed the win as Gauff’s game disintegrated. Olympic debutant Gauff will now focus on mixed doubles and women’s doubles.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

2040 Olympics /

Olympic Games /

Coco Gauff /

Donna Vekic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024: Satwik/Chirag beats Alfian/Ardianto 21-13, 21-13 to top Group C; Ponnapa/Crasto in action now — July 30 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Ireland Paris Olympics 2024 men’s hockey LIVE Updates: Harmanpreet’s brace hands IND 2-0 win over IRL
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: ‘I’m getting cheated in this game,’ says Gauff as Vekic ends her singles medal hopes
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4 Live Updates: India 2-0 Ireland in men’s hockey; Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh win shooting bronze; Bhajan Kaur advances to R32 in women’s individual archery
    Team Sportstar
  5. SL vs IND Live Score, 3rd T20I: Rain in Pallekele as India eyes whitewash against Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: ‘I’m getting cheated in this game,’ says Gauff as Vekic ends her singles medal hopes
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Satwik-Chirag beats Indonesian pair to remain unbeaten in Badminton Group Stage
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Why is a wooden baton being tapped thrice on the floor ahead of the start of an event?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024: Satwik/Chirag beats Alfian/Ardianto 21-13, 21-13 to top Group C; Ponnapa/Crasto in action now — July 30 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics organisers plan heat mitigation, issue advisory
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris Olympics 2024: Satwik/Chirag beats Alfian/Ardianto 21-13, 21-13 to top Group C; Ponnapa/Crasto in action now — July 30 updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Ireland Paris Olympics 2024 men’s hockey LIVE Updates: Harmanpreet’s brace hands IND 2-0 win over IRL
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: ‘I’m getting cheated in this game,’ says Gauff as Vekic ends her singles medal hopes
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4 Live Updates: India 2-0 Ireland in men’s hockey; Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh win shooting bronze; Bhajan Kaur advances to R32 in women’s individual archery
    Team Sportstar
  5. SL vs IND Live Score, 3rd T20I: Rain in Pallekele as India eyes whitewash against Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment