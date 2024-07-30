Paris 2024 Olympics: ‘I’m getting cheated in this game,’ says Gauff as Vekic ends her singles medal hopes

American Coco Gauff’s hopes of singles gold at the Olympics evaporated in the third round as she fell to a 7-6(7) 6-2 to Croatia’s Donna Vekic in furnace-like conditions at Roland Garros on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old United States’ second seed marched into a 5-2 lead in the opening set but Vekic responded in inspired fashion to turn the match on its head with some stunning ground strokes.

Gauff was left in tears as she went 4-2 down in the second set following a disputed line call after which she argued with the umpire and referee for several minutes before continuing.

“I have to advocate for myself all the time,” said Gauff.

“I’m getting cheated in this game. You guys are not fair to me.”

Coco Gauff of United States talking with an official during her match against Donna Vekic in Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Philippe Chatrier crowd got behind the American but the ice-cool Vekic, seeded 13th, sealed the win as Gauff’s game disintegrated. Olympic debutant Gauff will now focus on mixed doubles and women’s doubles.