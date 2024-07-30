Paris 2024 Olympics: Rohan Bopanna retires from Indian tennis after Summer Games exit

Rohan Bopanna has announced that he is retiring from Indian tennis after bowing out of the Paris 2024 Olympics in the men’s doubles first round alongside N. Sriram Balaji on Monday.

The Indian duo lost 7-5, 6-2 to French duo of Gael Monfils and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

Bopanna represented India in the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, where he won the gold medal with Rutuja Bhosale in the mixed doubles event.

In September last year, he brought an end to his 21-year Davis Cup career after helping India beat Morocco in their World Group II match.

At the start of 2024, Bopanna, at 43 years and nine months, Bopanna became the oldest man to win a Grand Slam title in the Open Era of tennis following his Australian Open victory with his partner Matthew Ebden.

The Australian Open win was Bopanna’s second Gland Slam title. He won the mixed doubles event at the French Open in 2017. Bopanna and Ebden also made the French Open semifinal last month.

Despite the announcement, Bopanna will continue to play in the ATP circuit.