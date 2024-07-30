MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Rohan Bopanna retires from Indian tennis after Summer Games exit

Rohan Bopanna has announced that he is retiring from Indian tennis after bowing out of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Published : Jul 30, 2024 11:51 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna.
Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rohan Bopanna has announced that he is retiring from Indian tennis after bowing out of the Paris 2024 Olympics in the men’s doubles first round alongside N. Sriram Balaji on Monday.

The Indian duo lost 7-5, 6-2 to French duo of Gael Monfils and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

Bopanna represented India in the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, where he won the gold medal with Rutuja Bhosale in the mixed doubles event.

In September last year, he brought an end to his 21-year Davis Cup career after helping India beat Morocco in their World Group II match.

At the start of 2024, Bopanna, at 43 years and nine months, Bopanna became the oldest man to win a Grand Slam title in the Open Era of tennis following his Australian Open victory with his partner Matthew Ebden.

The Australian Open win was Bopanna’s second Gland Slam title. He won the mixed doubles event at the French Open in 2017. Bopanna and Ebden also made the French Open semifinal last month.

Despite the announcement, Bopanna will continue to play in the ATP circuit.

Related Topics

Rohan Bopanna /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker/Sarabjot Singh in bronze medal match at 1PM; Badminton, archery later today; Balraj Panwar on cusp of history in rowing quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Rohan Bopanna retires from Indian tennis after Summer Games exit
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shooting at Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates, July 30: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot to feature in 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match at 1pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Canada challenges six-points deduction by FIFA for drone scandal
    AP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Murphy family celebrates medal with gender reveal
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Rohan Bopanna retires from Indian tennis after Summer Games exit
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Canada challenges six-points deduction by FIFA for drone scandal
    AP
  3. Shooting at Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates, July 30: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot to feature in 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match at 1pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Murphy family celebrates medal with gender reveal
    AP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Fencer Olga Kharlan claims Ukraine’s first medal with bronze in women’s sabre
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 4 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker/Sarabjot Singh in bronze medal match at 1PM; Badminton, archery later today; Balraj Panwar on cusp of history in rowing quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Rohan Bopanna retires from Indian tennis after Summer Games exit
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shooting at Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates, July 30: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot to feature in 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match at 1pm IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Canada challenges six-points deduction by FIFA for drone scandal
    AP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Murphy family celebrates medal with gender reveal
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment