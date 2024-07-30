Durand Cup 2024: NorthEast United bags all three points against Bodoland FC

Two second half goals by Jithin M.S and Ankith Padmanabhan ensured NorthEast United secures all three points in the opening match of Group E, in the on-going Durand Cup, played at the SAI Stadium, Assam.

Bodoland FC Head Coach Khlain Prykhat Syiemjieh fielded a strong line up with Ghanaians Benjamin Techie, Joe Aidoo and Cameroon striker Zacharie Mbenda, leading the attack and another Ghanaian Frank Nana Kofi manning the defence.

NorthEast United Head Coach Juan Pedro Benali fielded his team in a 3-5-2 formation which included new signings Mayakannan Muthu, Guillermo Fernandez Hierro and U-23 Moroccan international Hamza Regragui.

The first half was evenly poised with both teams showing some intent while attacking, but it was NorthEast which had the better chances.

The attacking trio of Nestor Albiach, Jithin and Parthib Gogoi, showed good creativity down the middle and through the wings, especially Nestor who also looked dangerous with his set pieces. Zacharie Mbenda got the first opportunity to score in the game, but could not bend the ball enough, to find the net for the home side.

On the other end, The Highlanders did score twice but the goals were chalked off for a handball inside the box and the second one for offside. Jithin forced a good save out of Bodoland goalkeeper Birkhang Daimary who pushed the forward’s shot to the woodwork to keep the scores level.

Soon, Gogoi hit the crossbar from an effort inside the box. The Highlanders kept on pushing for the opening goal but the local side stood its ground to keep the attackers on bay as both teams went into the break with the scores level.

NorthEast United came off the blocks firing on all cylinders and scored within four minutes of the restart. Jithin received the ball on the left wing and side stepped his marker to finish expertly past the on rushing keeper. NorthEast controlled the match thereafter as Bodoland’s attack fizzed out giving the ISL side complete control.

Bodoland did create a couple of chances and came close to equalising but Mitinga Dwimary’s effort went wide, underlining their performance in the match in which the home side had 15 attempts on goal but just one of them on target.

NorthEast put the match in the bag in injury time through a flowing counter attack. Phalguni Singh received a through ball in the left wing and the forward found Ankith Padmanabhan inside the box, who chipped the onrushing keeper smartly to give all three points to the Highlanders and the bragging rights in the all Assam derby.