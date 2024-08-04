MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

West Ham signs Dutch winger Summerville from Leeds

The 22-year-old, who joined Leeds in 2020, was named the English Championship’s player of the season in 2023-24 after scoring 19 goals and providing nine assists.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 09:43 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Crysencio Summerville is now a West Ham United player.
Crysencio Summerville is now a West Ham United player. | Photo Credit: X @WestHam
infoIcon

Crysencio Summerville is now a West Ham United player. | Photo Credit: X @WestHam

West Ham United have signed Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United on a five-year deal with an option to extend for another year, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

The 22-year-old, who joined Leeds in 2020, was named the English Championship’s player of the season in 2023-24 after scoring 19 goals and providing nine assists.

The transfer fee was not disclosed, though media reports put the deal in excess of 25 million pounds ($32 million).

“It’s the perfect next step for my career. West Ham United is a huge club, with lots of ambition and great players,” Summerville said in a statement.

West Ham begin its Premier League campaign at home against Aston Villa on August 17.

Related Topics

West Ham United /

Leeds United /

Crysencio Summerville /

Aston Villa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. West Ham signs Dutch winger Summerville from Leeds
    Reuters
  2. Next Gen Cup 2024: Punjab beats Everton to script history; East Bengal, Muthoot go down
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: LeBron’s U.S. to face Brazil in basketball men’s quarterfinals
    Reuters
  4. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulls out of Paris Olympics 2024 women’s 100m semifinal
    AP
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: South Sudan coach, basketball federation president accuse refs of bias after loss to Serbia
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. West Ham signs Dutch winger Summerville from Leeds
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Fulham seals five-year deal for Arsenal’s Smith Rowe
    AFP
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Injuries rule out Manchester United’s Hojlund, Yoro for weeks
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Everton signs Irish defender O’Brien from Lyon
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Southampton signs Brereton Diaz on four-year deal
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. West Ham signs Dutch winger Summerville from Leeds
    Reuters
  2. Next Gen Cup 2024: Punjab beats Everton to script history; East Bengal, Muthoot go down
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: LeBron’s U.S. to face Brazil in basketball men’s quarterfinals
    Reuters
  4. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulls out of Paris Olympics 2024 women’s 100m semifinal
    AP
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: South Sudan coach, basketball federation president accuse refs of bias after loss to Serbia
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment