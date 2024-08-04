West Ham United have signed Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United on a five-year deal with an option to extend for another year, the Premier League club said on Saturday.
The 22-year-old, who joined Leeds in 2020, was named the English Championship’s player of the season in 2023-24 after scoring 19 goals and providing nine assists.
The transfer fee was not disclosed, though media reports put the deal in excess of 25 million pounds ($32 million).
“It’s the perfect next step for my career. West Ham United is a huge club, with lots of ambition and great players,” Summerville said in a statement.
West Ham begin its Premier League campaign at home against Aston Villa on August 17.
Latest on Sportstar
- West Ham signs Dutch winger Summerville from Leeds
- Next Gen Cup 2024: Punjab beats Everton to script history; East Bengal, Muthoot go down
- Paris Olympics 2024: LeBron’s U.S. to face Brazil in basketball men’s quarterfinals
- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulls out of Paris Olympics 2024 women’s 100m semifinal
- Paris Olympics 2024: South Sudan coach, basketball federation president accuse refs of bias after loss to Serbia
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE