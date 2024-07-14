Manchester United secure the services of Dutch striker Zirkzee

Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee has moved to Manchester United on a five-year contract from Bologna, the Premier League club said on Sunday, for a fee believed to be 42.5 million euros ($46.35 million).

The 23-year-old had an excellent season with the Serie A club last season, becoming Bologna’s top scorer with 11 goals and five assists, helping secure the club a place in the Champions League group stage.

United will pay the transfer fee over three years.

Ready to make his mark 🔥



Joshua Zirkzee: welcome to Manchester United ❤️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 14, 2024

“It is a privilege to join such an iconic club,” Zirkzee said in a statement. “I have to take a short break now after being with the national team, but I’ll be coming back ready to make an impact straight away.”

Zirkzee was a late addition to the Netherlands squad for the European Championship, making his senior debut in the quarter-final victory against Turkey.

United ended last season with an eighth-place finish in the Premier League, their worst ever performance in the top flight. However, they salvaged their season with victory in the FA Cup.

The striker was also in the Netherlands squad for the Euro 2024 where the Oranje reached the semifinal before getting beaten by England.