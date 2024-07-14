India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, 5th T20I: ZIM 15/1 (2); Target 168; Madhevere falls to Mukesh in first over

- July 14, 2024 18:252nd over
Four!! Bennett puts away the first ball of Deshpande’s spell straight down the ground for a boundary. Four!! Too straight, clipped through midwicket for four more.
- July 14, 2024 18:17ZIM 2/1 in 1 over
Madhevere and Marumani open for ZIM in the chase. Mukesh Kumar to bowl the first over. Short of a length, beats Madhevere on the outside edge. Samson though rises in appeal. Not given and not reviewed either. WICKET!! Short of a length again, chopped on by Madhevere!
Madhevere b Mukesh Kumar 0(3)
Brian Bennett in at 3.
- July 14, 2024 17:59WIND 167/6 in 20 overs
Akram with the last over. WICKET!! Rinku times a full one straight to extra cover where it is dropped, But Dube was halfway down the wicket and finds himself short of the crease at the non-strikers end.
Shivam Dube run out (Raza/Faraz Akram) 26(12)
Washington in at 8. Rinku collects a double to deep square leg. Smacked straight down the ground by Rinku, Akram gets a hand to it and gives away just a single. Six!! Rinku dispatches a length ball over long on for six! Four!! Four legbyes through fine leg will take India to 167/6 in 20 overs.
- July 14, 2024 17:55IND 153/5 in 19 overs
Ngarava with his last over. Dube jams a yorker to long on for a single. Rinku looks to hoick a back of length ball, only manages to mistime it back to the bowler. A single to midwicket follows. Four!! A touch too wide, Dube pummels it past mid off for a boundary. Six!! Low full toss on the stumps, Dube lofts it over midwicket for a huge six! Four!! Another full toss, Dube gets it behind short fine leg for another boundary. Excellent end to the over for India.
- July 14, 2024 17:48WIND 137/5 in 18 overs
Muzarabani with his last over. Samson looks to paddle it over the legside but falls over while trying to make contact. Four!! Short of good length, Samson pulls it through the legside and manages to beat the fielder in the deep. WICKET! Samson looks to go big again, holes out to deep midwicket.
Samson c Marumani b Muzarabani 58(45)
Rinku in at 7. Gets off the mark with a single to third man.
- July 14, 2024 17:4550IND 131/4 in 17 overs
Raza with his final over. Samson pulls a shorter delivery through backward square leg for a couple to bring up his second T20I half century! Samson pulls one through fine leg, a misfield will give him two. 9 runs from the over.
- July 14, 2024 17:40IND 122/4 in 16 overs
Ngarava into the attack. Six!! Full outside off, Samson lofts it over long off for six! Shorter in length, pulled to the legside for a single. Nine runs off the over.
- July 14, 2024 17:34WIND 113/4 in 15 overs
Mavuta with his last over. Parag looks to go for the reverse sweep but Mavuta fires it down leg. WICKET!! Slightly shorter, Parag looks to loft it down the ground but doesn’t get enough of it. Good catch by Ngarava.
Riyan Parag c Ngarava b Brandon Mavuta 22(24)
Dube in at 6. Drives a full ball to long off and scampers back for two. Six!! In the slot, Dube goes down on one knee and lofts it over long on for six!
- July 14, 2024 17:29IND 105/3 in 14 overs
Muzarabani with his third. Maintains the back of a length and the batters struggle to get it away. Just the four runs conceded from the over.
- July 14, 2024 17:25IND 101/3 in 13 overs
Akram with his third over. Three singles to start off the over. Samson cuts one through the offside and a good effort at the boundary keeps it to a couple. Just the six runs from the over.
- July 14, 2024 17:20IND 95/3 in 12 overs
Mavuta continues. Six!! Overpitched on off stump, Samson lofts it down the ground for six! Six!! Wider in line this time. Samson lofts it over extra cover for six more. 50 partnership up between the two! 15 runs from the over.
- July 14, 2024 17:18IND 80/3 in 11 overs
Raza with his third over. Tight over from Raza. Just the five runs conceded.
- July 14, 2024 17:13IND 75/3 in 10 overs
Mavuta returns. Six!! Parag lofts one high and into the stands over midwicket for six! Dropped short, Samson pulls to deep square for a single. 11 runs off the over.
- July 14, 2024 17:09IND 64/3 in 9 overs
Raza returns for his second. Six!! Samson steps down and lofts him straight back for six! Risky single as Samson sets off after defending one to mid off. A direct hit would have been curtains.
- July 14, 2024 17:05IND 56/3 in 8 overs
Akram with his second over. Full on the stumps, stays a little low, Parag manages to turn it to midwicket for a single. Wider to Samson, punched through cover for a couple. Seven off the over.
- July 14, 2024 17:01IND 49/3 in 7 overs
Legspinner Mavuta into the attack. Parag punches a wide one to long off for a single. Five singles from the over.
- July 14, 2024 16:58IND 44/3 in 6 overs
Muzarabani with his second. Samson and Parag get off the mark with singles. Samson punches one through the offside for a couple. Four off the over.
- July 14, 2024 16:52WIND 40/3 in 5 overs
Ngarava with his second. Gill almost holes out to deep third. Looked to loft one down, takes the outside edge that falls just short of the fielder in the deep. WICKET!! Dropped short, Gill completely mistimes the pull and hands a simple catch to Raza at mid on.
Shubman Gill c Raza b Ngarava 13(14)
- July 14, 2024 16:46WIND 38/2 in 4 overs
Muzarabani into the attack. Dropped and four!! Abhishek makes room and cuts one through point, the fielder manages to get fingertips to it but can’t stop the boundary. WICKET!! Abhishek looks to make room and heave again, only manages a thick edge back to the keeper.
Abhishek Sharma c Madande b Muzarabani 14(11)
- July 14, 2024 16:41IND 33/1 in 3 overs
Faraz Akram into the attack. Six!! Short of a length, Abhishek lofts it over midwicket for six! Abhishek guides one to short third for a single. Four!! Gill makes room and punches a fuller one through the covers for a boundary. Four!! Slightly wider, cut past short third for another boundary. 16 from the over.
- July 14, 2024 16:37IND 17/1 in 2 overs
Ngarava from the other end. Gill cuts a wider one straight to the fielder at point. Gets off the mark with a single to the offside. Two from the over.
- July 14, 2024 16:32WIND 15/1 in 1 over
Jaiswal and Gill out to open.Raza with the new ball. Six!! What a way to start! Jaiswal goes down on one knee and lofts it over the legside for six. To make matters worse its a no-ball. Six!! Jaiswal lofts the freehit back over the bowler’s head for six more. WICKET! Full and straight cleans up Jaiswal! Jaiswal b Raza 12(5)
Abhishek in at 3. Punches the first ball through cover and a misfield helps him get two.
- July 14, 2024 16:11Playing XI
Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Faraz Akram, Clive Madande(w), Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
India: Shubman Gill(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Kumar
- July 14, 2024 16:02Toss Update
Zimbabwe wins the toss and opt to bowl first.
First toss win of the series for Raza. Tendai Chatara has been rested.
Gill says he was looking to bat first either way. Mukesh Kumar and Parag back in.
- July 14, 2024 15:41Predicted XI
Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Faraz Akram, Clive Madande(w), Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Khaleel Ahmed
- July 14, 2024 15:27Captain Gill showers praise on the youngsters
- July 14, 2024 15:13SQUADS
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel
Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Faraz Akram, Clive Madande(w), Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Innocent Kaia, Antum Naqvi
- July 14, 2024 14:50A comfortable win yesterday for the visitor!
Jaiswal, Gill smash Zimbabwe bowlers to help India secure series with 3-1 lead
Yashasvi Jaiswal’s flair was complemented by skipper Shubman Gill’s poise as the young Indian team cantered to a 10-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the fourth T20 International, taking an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.
- July 14, 2024 14:40LIVE STREAMING INFOWhen will ZIM vs IND fifth T20I match start?
The fifth T20I match between Zimbabwe and India will begin at 4:30 PM IST.How to watch ZIM vs IND fifth T20I match live on TV in India?
The fifth T20I match between Zimbabwe and India will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for streaming through the SonyLiv app and website.
- July 14, 2024 14:30Stay Tuned!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 5th T20I between India and Zimbabwe at Harare. Stay Tuned for live scores and updates from the game!
