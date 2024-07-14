India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, 5th T20I: ZIM 15/1 (2); Target 168; Madhevere falls to Mukesh in first over

IND 167/6 in 20 overs

Akram with the last over. WICKET!! Rinku times a full one straight to extra cover where it is dropped, But Dube was halfway down the wicket and finds himself short of the crease at the non-strikers end.

Shivam Dube run out (Raza/Faraz Akram) 26(12)

Washington in at 8. Rinku collects a double to deep square leg. Smacked straight down the ground by Rinku, Akram gets a hand to it and gives away just a single. Six!! Rinku dispatches a length ball over long on for six! Four!! Four legbyes through fine leg will take India to 167/6 in 20 overs.