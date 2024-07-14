MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Yamal to Guler; Top young player at European Championships in Germany

Sportstar takes a look at the five best young talents that graced 17th edition of European Championship which is set to end on July 15 in Berlin.

Published : Jul 14, 2024 21:02 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Lamine Yamal of Spain (r) and England's Kobbie Mainoo.
Lamine Yamal of Spain (r) and England’s Kobbie Mainoo. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Lamine Yamal of Spain (r) and England’s Kobbie Mainoo. | Photo Credit: AP

Before the start of the Euro 2024 in Germany, there were a lot of big names, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Toni Kroos and Kylian Mbappe, who grabbed the headline. 

However, after 50 riveting matches, it is fair to state that the tournament has been propelled by the youth. 

The 17th edition of the European Championship became a coming-of-age party for some of the most exciting young talents in world football. These youngsters not only impressed with their skills but also showed a maturity that belied their age.

As we gear up for the final in Berlin’s Olympiastadion, Sportstar picks the top five young players at Euro 2024.

Lamine Yamal

The golden boy of Spain has become a household name as the tournament progressed to its business end. The 17-year-old not only became the youngest player in the tournament’s history, he also became the youngest to assist provider during the group stage.

Spain's forward Lamine Yamal celebrates.
Spain’s forward Lamine Yamal celebrates. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Spain’s forward Lamine Yamal celebrates. | Photo Credit: AFP

The right-winger also has the most chances created for the three-time Euro winner (14) and the joint-highest assists (3) in the competition. However, The Barcelona youngster’s best moment came in the semifinal against France when he delivered a moment of magic.

In Munich, the La Masia graduate collected a ball from La Roja captain Alvaro Morata near the French box in the 22nd minute and then moved to his left foot to fire a precise curler past the flying Mike Maignan to send his team back into the semifinals. Yamal’s strike shattered Pele’s record and made him the youngest player to score in a major competition.

Kobbie Mainoo

The England midfielder has become an integral part of Gareth Southgate’s team, which reached the final of Euro 2024. In the group stage, Mainoo only played 49 minutes, coming on as a substitute. However, his confident displays earned him the starts in the following knockout matches. 

Kobbie Mainoo of England looks on during the UEFA EURO 2024.
Kobbie Mainoo of England looks on during the UEFA EURO 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Kobbie Mainoo of England looks on during the UEFA EURO 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Manchester United player’s 91.5% pass completion percentage in the opponent’s half is second only to John Stones among the English squad. The 19-year-old has created three chances for the Three Lions so far this tournament, aggregating an expected assists (xA) figure of 0.46.

Arda Guler

The ‘Turkish Messi’ lit up the tournament with his flair and poise on the ball. The Real Madrid starlet was instrumental in Turkiye’s quarterfinal run. Guler started his Euro 2024 campaign with a wonder strike against Georgia in the first match of Group F. 

Turkey's Arda Guler reacts.
Turkey’s Arda Guler reacts. | Photo Credit: Reuters
lightbox-info

Turkey’s Arda Guler reacts. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The 19-year-old provided two assists and is just behind Yamal in the leaderboard. Guler also completed 20 successful dribbles. In Turkiye’s round of 16 match against Austria, Guler drove his team to victory without the services of skipper and fellow midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.    

Xavi Simons 

The Dutch midfielder was one of the players to watch out for in the European Championship. The 21-year-old was a vital cog in Ronald Koeman’s side which reached the semifinal. 

Netherlands' forward Xavi Simons shoots.
Netherlands’ forward Xavi Simons shoots. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Netherlands’ forward Xavi Simons shoots. | Photo Credit: AFP

The PSG player was one of the sparks that propelled Oranje to its best finish in major tournaments since the 2014 World Cup. Simons has two assists to his name. He scored the opener against England in the semifinal with a brilliant striker from distance that flew past Jordan Pickford. 

Francisco Conceicao

Despite a poor showing from Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal, the Selecao had found a future star in Francisco Conceicao. The 21-year-old forward displayed his talent in the continental showpiece event. 

Portugal's forward Francisco Conceicao shoots.
Portugal’s forward Francisco Conceicao shoots. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Portugal’s forward Francisco Conceicao shoots. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Porto player is the son of former Portuguese player Sergio Conceicao. He played 181 minutes across four matches in the tournament and registered the top speed of 33.9 km/h. On 18 June, he came off the bench in the 90th minute, before scoring his first goal for Portugal two minutes later, which secured a 2–1 victory over the Czech Republic in the opening match.

