Wimbledon 2024, Men’s singles final Live Score: Streaming info; Alcaraz in 2023 final rematch vs Djokovic

- July 14, 2024 17:59Alcaraz’ road to final
Semifinal: beat Daniil Medvedev 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4
Quarterfinal: beat Tommy Paul 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2
Round of 16: beat Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5
Third round: beat Frances Tiafoe 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6, 6-2
Second round: beat Aleksandar Vukic 7-6, 6-2, 6-2
First round: beat Mark Lajal 7-6, 7-5, 6-2
- July 14, 2024 17:55Djokovic’s road to final
Semifinal: beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 7-6, 6-4
Quarterfinal: beat Alex De Minaur - Walkover
Round of 16: beat Holger Rune 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
Third round: beat Alexei Popyrin 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6
Second round: beat Jacon Fearnley 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5
First round: beat Vit Kopriva 6-1, 6-2, 6-2
- July 14, 2024 17:35Where to watch Wimbledon final live in India?
In India, viewers can watch the live telecast of the men’s singles final of Wimbledon 2024 on the Star Sports Network and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.
The match is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST.
- July 14, 2024 17:16Welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of the Wimbledon final 2024 between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. Stay tuned for the live updates.
