Latest issue of Sportstar

Wimbledon 2024, Men’s singles final Live Score: Streaming info; Alcaraz in 2023 final rematch vs Djokovic

Follow live score and updates of the Wimbledon 2024 men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz being played at the Wimbledon Centre Court, London.

Updated : Jul 14, 2024 18:13 IST

Team Sportstar
Follow Wimbledon final 2024 live between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.
Follow Wimbledon final 2024 live between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.
lightbox-info

Follow Wimbledon final 2024 live between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Wimbledon 2024 men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz being played at the Wimbledon Centre Court, London.

  • July 14, 2024 17:59
    Alcaraz’ road to final

    Semifinal: beat Daniil Medvedev 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

    Quarterfinal: beat Tommy Paul 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2

    Round of 16: beat Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5

    Third round: beat Frances Tiafoe 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6, 6-2

    Second round: beat Aleksandar Vukic 7-6, 6-2, 6-2

    First round: beat Mark Lajal 7-6, 7-5, 6-2

  • July 14, 2024 17:55
    Djokovic’s road to final

    Semifinal: beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 7-6, 6-4

    Quarterfinal: beat Alex De Minaur - Walkover

    Round of 16: beat Holger Rune 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

    Third round: beat Alexei Popyrin 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6

    Second round: beat Jacon Fearnley 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5

    First round: beat Vit Kopriva 6-1, 6-2, 6-2

  • July 14, 2024 17:48
    “History is on the line”

    Wimbledon 2024: ‘History on the line’ as Djokovic eyes record-equalling eighth title against Next-gen numero uno Alcaraz

    Novak Djokovic faces Carlos Alcaraz in Wimbledon final, aiming for record-tying eight title and 25th Major victory.

  • July 14, 2024 17:35
    Where to watch Wimbledon final live in India?

    In India, viewers can watch the live telecast of the men’s singles final of Wimbledon 2024 on the Star Sports Network and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

    The match is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST. 

  • July 14, 2024 17:16
    Welcome

    Welcome to the live coverage of the Wimbledon final 2024 between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. Stay tuned for the live updates. 

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
